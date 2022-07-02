The stunning story of an autistic, self-taught pianist

THEATRE: Just different, not less

Review by NONJABULO NTULI

Worried new parents argue and converse about their child’s unusual behaviour. While the father thinks the child should go to the villages, the mother wants to take their son to a specialist. Directors Yanga Mabetshe and Malibongwe Madyo raise awareness about autism through their eye-opening theatrical play, Just Different, Not Less, a story inspired by JR Nkosi, an autistic self-taught pianist.

After the parents find out that their son is autistic, the doctor tells them stories of other autistic children he has come across. Just Different, Not Less entertains and educates the audience on what autism is, and the importance of accepting and understanding those who are different. The performance would have been incomplete without music from JR Nkosi himself. The 2019 Ovation Award Winner has the audience singing and swaying along to his keyboard covers of various popular songs.

For an educational and entertaining afternoon, buy your tickets online to catch the show of Just Different Not Less at 4 pm on the 2 July at St Andrew’s Hall.