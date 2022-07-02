Kariega crafters on a mission Under the Arch

By SIVE FAITH GINYA

Ingcambu Blackroots produces a variety of hand-beaded jewellery, warm thrifted coats, and contemporary canvas paintings – all on show Under the Arch at this year’s National Arts Festival.

Mfundo Sauli and Mondi Maku are two of the seven men who started the Kariega-based (formerly Uitenhage) NPO to stimulate change in their community by mentoring youth from local schools, including VM Kwinana Secondary School.

“Umbono wethu kukuba abantu bagcine amaphupho abo ephila (we encourage the youth to keep their dreams alive)”, said Sauli.

Ingcambu Blackroots has previously worked with stakeholders such as the Department of Sports, Arts, Recreation and Culture (DSRAC), the Department of Social Development, and Love Life. However, Sauli and Maku said they were disappointed with DSRAC for making small organizations pay to have stalls at NAF. They said that there would be no Festival without artists and that they should be supported.