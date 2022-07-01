Supper and sounds at The Black Power Station 

By CASEY LUDICK

“I should be clapping for y’all,” says singer Christelle Ilunga (aka Elle, the artist) after leaning in to let the crowd sing along.

Despite the troubling commute and distance from the inner city, The Black Power Station is packed wall to wall for the Supper and Sounds event. A group of South African artists entertain us with a mix of music and spoken word poetry that moves the soul.

The night progresses under the watchful guidance of Lerato Motaung, a Rhodes University student and member of the NGO, FixingZar, which is collaborating with the NAF and The Black Power Station. The venue has been honouring singer and songwriter Miriam Makeba throughout the festival and will host events until 2 July.

The performance is a backdrop for the vibes the crowd create alongside them. People dancing, chiming in, singing, and revelling in the night after a hot meal and some drinks.

The evening feels like a celebration of love and life. The crowd “oohing” and “aahing” as Ilunga serenades her lover at the back of the room with two original songs and a cover of Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae.

Singer Neh Atnah wraps up the show with a performance that has everyone on their feet, clapping in time with the drums. Brilliant performances and fantastic music have been the drugs for the night, which continues without any hitches. The vibe is immaculate.