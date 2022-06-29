Nombasa returns to her hometown stage

MUSIC: Nombasa

Preview by ZIMKITA LINYANA

Acclaimed Makhanda-born singer-songwriter Nombasa, takes to the stage on Thursday 30 June and Saturday 2 July with her infectious fusion of Afro-soul and acoustic folk.

She writes evocative music which speaks to South Africa’s socio-political issues and the vast fabric of its identity. She said it could be challenging to pin down her genre and sound: “Any listener of my music is left to their own classification and interpretation”.

“My music challenges you to face yourself, whatever the circumstances, and also celebrate parts of yourself,” Nombasa said.

She has shared stages with the likes of Msaki, Asanda Mqiki, Zahara, Nkunz’ eMdaka, Blessing Chimanda, Vusi Mahlasela, and others. In 2016, following her debut performance in the Fringe program, she managed to scoop a Standard Bank Ovation Award, followed by the Cape Fringe Bronze award.

In addition to being a performing creative, Nombasa is an academic who studies music culture. She is passionate about cultivating a songwriting culture and has run workshops with different youth groups from various regions. These include students from Makhanda’s Access Music Project (AMP), Isangqa seNkcubeko, and Global Sojourns Giving Circle.

She believes everyone has a voice and the power to write songs and hopes to develop music practice within communities.

Nombasa has taken part in the Festival since 2016. “Each year is always different. I’m excited to see how this year will turn out, especially following two years of pandemic restrictions.”

Be sure not to miss her shows this weekend and check out her EP, which is available on digital streaming platforms.

Instagram: Nombasa_ZA