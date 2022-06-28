The truth is all that matters

THEATRE: Kgetho

Review by Nonjabulo Ntuli

Ideally, journalists are truth seekers. But, what if the journalist has their own secret?

Kgetho is a story about Kgotso, a journalist trying to find out more about a missing person called Joe. Through his investigations, we discover that Joe was a charming two-timer with a committed relationship with two women.

And, Kgotso’ss character later reveals some other jaw-dropping revelations.

Kgetho‘s debut at the National Arts Festival was fantastic. The charming characters kept the audience constantly laughing with their witty statements and dramatic facial reactions. The performers had undeniable chemistry, especially in scenes where they showed each other romantic affection.

Just when you think you couldn’t be more impressed, the performers show off their remarkable voices while singing the most romantic songs.

Luckily for those who haven’t watched Kgetho yet, you can catch it on June 29 from 16:00 – 16:45. You do not want to miss this comedy-drama.