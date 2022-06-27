Fire is life … and it flirts with darkness

DANCE: The story of fire

By ELEJHA-ZE GENGAN

On a cold winter evening, many gather under the starlit sky, waiting for a fire to be born. “Fire, fire, fire, warmth in the heart,” says performer Selah Joy as she brings the flames to life.

Fire brings people together. The untamed energy draws us closer as it wraps us in safety and warmth.

“Fire flirts with darkness,” says Joy.

In The Story of Fire, the fire-dancer takes us on a journey of self-discovery during times when everything felt cold and disconnected. She expresses the significance of fire in her life and how it taught her the importance of containing, releasing, protecting, and lighting our internal blaze.

A flaming heart from ‘The Story of Fire’.Photo: Joshua Etsimaje

The one-woman performance is interactive, as the audience help to bring fire to life using wood and ember. The family-friendly show is mesmerising and enchanting, capturing fire in various forms as Joy balances the act of controlling fire while allowing it to be free.

Fire, a scary element and dangerous if not contained, is beautiful. Its imagery extends beyond its physical form, encompassing love, passion, joy, and hope.

“You are fire,” says Joy, a beautiful foundation of life that feeds, exceeds, and breathes.

See The Story of Fire at PJ’s Quad, 29 June, 30 June, or 1 July, 18:30 – 19:15

This show is free for children under the age of 12.