Khutliso netballers are through to provincial championships

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The Khutliso Daniels Secondary School’s U15 netball side is hard at work preparing for their trip to East London. The Joza-based school flew Makhanda’s flag very high at the Sarah Baartman school U15 championships held recently at the Nico Malan High School in Humansdorp.

They tossed aside difficult opponents on their way to victory. They earned the right to represent the Sarah Baartman region in the upcoming provincial championships held at Hudson Park High School in East London on 30 June.

The high-flying Khutliso Daniels U15 netball team. Photo: Chris Totobela

Team captain Inganathi Mntundini said the team was excited and looking forward to playing against the best U15s in the province.

Vice-captain Sinovuyo Nonkonyana (left) with captain Inganathi Mntundini. Photo: Chris Totobela

Coach Bongolwetu Seteni said this was a massive achievement for the girls. “I feel so proud of my girls, and representing our region in my first season of coaching netball is also a big achievement. I have designed an excellent and exciting training programme for them which will help us a lot for the trip.”

Khutliso Daniels sports coordinator Vuyiswa Mthetho told Grocott’s Mail how proud the school was. “The atmosphere around the school is great as our team prepares to shine on a bigger stage,” she said.

This is a perfect opportunity for these enthusiastic young girls to showcase their talent. They are showing great energy and hunger to succeed in their training sessions.

The only obstacles in the way of their dream of playing on a bigger stage are transport, catering and accommodation. The school humbly asked the business community and the public at large for donations. Makhandans are very good-hearted people, especially when it comes to supporting young people, and they will surely join hands to make this trip a reality for these young girls.