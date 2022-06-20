How the Rhodes vax mandate affects Festival venues

By LIKHAPHA THAATHAA and ROD AMNER

National Arts Festival (NAF) ticket holders over the age of 12 who have tickets for shows at any of the Festival’s 15 Rhodes University-owned venues will be required to produce a vaccination certificate, a negative COVID-19 test (less than 72 hours old), or medical proof of COVID-19 positivity in the three months prior, to gain access to the venues.

A NAF press release announced on Monday, 20 June, just three days before the start of the Festival, offered its apologies for the “unforeseen change to our COVID requirements” and promised unvaccinated ticket holders subsidised COVID tests for R50.

Ticket holders are urged to load their vaccination details to https://vaccine.certificate.health.gov.za to get a digital certificate or bring a hard copy.

Several festival-goers expressed surprise and anger at the announcement.

One local commented on Facebook: “Sadly, the public is now getting a taste of what Rhodes has been imposing on those staff and students who cannot or choose not to vaccinate. Staff have been suspended without pay and dismissed, students have not been able to register, and many have consequently lost their funding.

“Rhodes’s uncompromising attitude has been unequalled by any other university in SA. It is unscientific, unethical and outdated. Now they are compromising the artists and the Festival.”

However, Rhodes University senior communications officer Veliswa Mhlope said some social media comments around the announcement were incorrect. “There has been no university policy change or last-minute announcement,” she said.

“Rhodes University’s vaccination mandate was made public in October 2021 and has been repeatedly reaffirmed internally and through external media reports since,” Mhlope said. “External users of University facilities are advised of the vaccination mandate when a booking is made, and this was done in the case of the National Arts Festival.”

Mhlope said Festival organisers appealed to the university on 15 June to discuss the possibility of relaxing the vaccine mandate for seven Rhodes venues.

“The appeal was considered seriously, including raising it with the University executive over the public holiday and consulting the legal team, which had defended a challenge to the vaccine mandate in the high court,” Mhlope said.

The university decided the mandate would need to stand.

“The Festival organisers indicated that they were understanding of the university’s position, and the relationship between the two organisations remains congenial and mutually supportive,” Mhlope said.

The mandate only applies at Rhodes University venues. It will not be enforced at any other National Arts Festival venues. Mask-wearing and hand sanitising will, however, apply.

NAF will fully refund tickets for the affected venues for ticket-holders who do not have a vaccine certificate and don’t want to take advantage of the rapid testing.

Contact the helpdesk on​ 0860 002 004 or info@nationalartsfestival.co.za

In response, NAF said it was not initially clear that Rhodes would enforce a mandate.

“This only emerged recently, and despite the Festival’s best efforts, we could not gain exclusion to that mandate. We sincerely apologise and have tried to explore every avenue with the options available to us,” NAF said on Facebook.

The Festival’s position from the start of its media campaign had been that it would not implement a mandate.

Another commentator on Facebook said: “Even the WHO says protection (of oneself) wanes after six months, so surely Rhodes wants a vaccine certificate not older than six months?”

In response, Rhodes University said it followed Higher Education Health guidelines based on the WHO and NICD guidelines and government regulations.

“For short-term visitors such as patrons attending a show for an hour or two, the mandate provides a range of evidence of their COVID-19 health status, so a vaccination certificate is not mandatory should individuals prefer another form of health evidence. In the case of students and staff permanently working on the campus, who are required to have a vaccination certificate or an exemption through a formal process, the University advocates periodic booster vaccinations according to prevailing government regulations,” Rhodes’s Mhlope said.

Meanwhile, in a memo dated 20 June, Health Minister Joe Phaahla recommended that regulations making it necessary to wear masks in public indoor areas and limiting the size of public gatherings be dropped.

Phaahla noted that there had been a decline in “critical indicators,” including the number of reported cases, hospitalisations, deaths, and the “effective reproductive rate of the virus.”

The President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) on Covid-19 is expected to consider ratifying the recommendations when it meets on Wednesday.

Rhodes spokesperson Veliswa Mhlope said the workplace health management on campus was being continuously reviewed. “Naturally, any change in national government regulations will be responded to.”

The affected Rhodes University venues are: