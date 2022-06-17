Swallows end Klipfontein’s winning run

By CHESLEY DANIELS

On Saturday, swallows and log leaders Klipfontein United played to a 12-12 draw in their EPRU Sedru Regional League clash at the St Aidan’s Sports Ground. Klipfontein were 12-7 in front at halftime.

In a titanic battle, Swallows became the only team in the league to neutralise in-form log leaders Klipfontein.

Klipfontein came up against a defiant and more determined Swallows side – but they have yet to lose a match in the league.

The game started at an incredible pace, with Swallows taking the game to the log leaders. The home side surprised the visitors by stopping their running rugby in their tracks.

The game was played in a great spirit as both teams played some outstanding entertaining rugby. Both sides had many scoring opportunities and made numerous mistakes along the way. Klipfontein scored all their points in the first half through four penalties by John Hutchinson, while Swallows scored a converted try to give the visitors a 12-7 lead at the break.

Swallows continued their dominance in the scrums and put the visitors under constant pressure. They marched on with their strong ball carriers but couldn’t convert the pressure into points.

The visitors defended for most of the second half. Swallows also missed a few kicks at the posts but eventually managed to score the half’s only points via a try.

Swallows were hungry for points, but United’s defences stood firm. Swallows had scoring chances but were unlucky not to pull off an upset win over the log leaders in the end. The game was intense as both teams searched for the winner towards the end, but it all ended in a dramatic draw.

SWALLOWS POINTS:

TRIES: Ruwayden Sias, Lelethu Ntshangane

CONVERSION: Jason Henson

KLIPFONTEIN:

CONVERSIONS: John Hutchinson (×4)

Senior Swallows player Stefan Mentoor was delighted with his side’s performance. “Today was one of our best performances of the season and one that we could have won. We missed various scoring opportunities and dominated them. We were just unlucky in the end to not come out as winners, but an outstanding team effort from the boys. We are improving every game with lots of positives to take out of the draw. Congratulations to Klipfontein on a brilliant game of rugby and for pushing us until the end,” Mentoor said.

The Grocott’s Mail Sport Man of the Match went to the fiery and powerhouse Keagan Roberts of Swallows. Roberts was again at his best and put in some enormous line breaks through the middle. He was strong with the ball in hand, and his cohesive defence was outstanding.