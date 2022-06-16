What’s on – 16-22 June

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events for these listings:

THURSDAY 16 JUNE

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Family Fun Walk.

Start @ Ikhala Veterinary Clinic, Strowan Road – Makana Vet Clinic, Old Bay Road (Industrial Area)

09:00

Adults: R20, Children under 12: R15, Dogs/ Pets: R10

Cat food and blanket donations welcome

[No U3A, will resume next week]

Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up

A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories

10:00 – 16:00

Lynne: 0828529130

Sharn: 0832878330

Free entry

Youth Day

Rooted in Purpose

Organisers: FixingZAR & The Black Power Station

Street dance competition. Poetry. Igwijo. Marimba

@ The Church Square

12:00 – 15:00

Free entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

The Return of the Cypher: Tsviehloheem the Principle (The Learnership Tour).

Presented by FixingZAR, Around Hiphop & The Black power Station

Featuring: Precise, Intelligent Fools, Lali, Mcximum da Pergamos & Excel Himself

@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road

17:00

R20

Shuttle enquiries 0824113404 (booking essential)

The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition

Round 1

@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology

10:00 – 17:00

Free

Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

FRIDAY 17 JUNE

After-Work Drinks

DJ RS & DJ Kasta

Amapiano

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free Entry

Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up

A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories

10:00 – 15:00

Lynne: 0828529130

Sharn: 0832878330

The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition. Round 2

@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology

10:00 – 17:00

Free

Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

Makhanda Historical Society

Members’ Discussion on Travel in their Earlier Days

Cash bar. New members welcome

Hitchhiking Through Europe – Irene de Moor (books for sale)

USA on a Cargo Ship, 1960’s – Roy Lubke

Southern African Rail. Mail Steamships. Old Buses and Cars

@ The Albany Club, 114 High Street

17:30 for 18:00

Free entry

FOMO Friday

KDay Reunion

DJ Classic Keys, DJ Benji & DJ RS

Amapiano, Gqom, Hip Hop, House

@ 37 on New, 37 New Street

18:00

Free entry

Live Music with Sivu

Jazz and Contemporary Pop – slowed down.

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Undead Generation

June 2022 Album Launch Tour

Support act: Jasper Megan

Punk Fusion

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

R30

SATURDAY 18 JUNE

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition

Semi-Final

@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology

10:00 – 13:00

Free

Final Round. 19:00

R100 (adults) R50 (concessions)

Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Saturday Afternoon Hike

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

14:00

Mzi: +27812494979

Bring snacks and water and wear comfortable shoes

Weekend Karaoke

Sing your heart out with host, Tristan

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00 – midnight

Free entry

SUNDAY 19 JUNE

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Sunday Morning Hike

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

09:00

Mzi: +27812494979

Bring snacks, lunch, and water and wear comfortable shoes

MONDAY 20 JUNE

Friends of the Library

Women Working in the Urban Informal Economy: a global struggle for rights & recognition – Dr Laura Alfers

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:15 for 17:30

Entry by donation in aid of the public libraries of Makana

TUESDAY 21 JUNE

Winter Solstice Polar Plunge

Organisers: Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset & PG Glass

Quick cold swim for a good cause @ Grey Dam

07:00

Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.

Pub Quiz

League Final

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/person

(Last quiz for the term. Returns on 19 July)

WEDNESDAY 22 JUNE

Buddhist Meditation Group

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Masters Recitals

Gedichte der Seele – Devon Florence (vocal)

Accompanied by Garreth Robertson (piano)

@ The Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music & Musicology

18:30

Free entry

Masters Recitals

Colours of the Voice – Tshegofatso Makube (vocal)

Accompanied by Garreth Robertson (piano)

@ The Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music & Musicology

19:30

Free entry

ROADTRIP

Thursday 16 – Tuesday 21 June

Schreiner Karoo Writers’ Festival/ Skrywersfees/ Umnyhadala Wababhali (Cradock)

Supported by Amazwi and The Avbob Poetry Project

Talented Eastern Cape storytellers in prose, poetry, fiction, film music, performance, and visual arts will make new connections at this unique little festival.

See Facebook for more details or phone 048881650

[7:51 am, 16/06/2022] +27 83 422 0255: I will be taking a break from the guide during Fest.

Follow Nita’s festival highlights on Facebook: @nitasmakhevents

If you’d like to advertise events during the Festival, please email grocottseditor@ru.ac.za