What’s on – 16-22 June

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events for these listings:
THURSDAY 16 JUNE
Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Family Fun Walk.
Start @ Ikhala Veterinary Clinic, Strowan Road – Makana Vet Clinic, Old Bay Road (Industrial Area)
09:00
Adults: R20, Children under 12: R15, Dogs/ Pets: R10
Cat food and blanket donations welcome
[No U3A, will resume next week]
Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up
A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories
10:00 – 16:00
Lynne: 0828529130
Sharn: 0832878330
Free entry
Youth Day
Rooted in Purpose
Organisers: FixingZAR & The Black Power Station
Street dance competition. Poetry. Igwijo. Marimba
@ The Church Square
12:00 – 15:00
Free entry
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
The Return of the Cypher: Tsviehloheem the Principle (The Learnership Tour).
Presented by FixingZAR, Around Hiphop & The Black power Station
Featuring: Precise, Intelligent Fools, Lali, Mcximum da Pergamos & Excel Himself
@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road
17:00
R20
Shuttle enquiries 0824113404 (booking essential)
The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition
Round 1
@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology
10:00 – 17:00
Free
Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
FRIDAY 17 JUNE
After-Work Drinks
DJ RS & DJ Kasta
Amapiano
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free Entry
Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up
A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories
10:00 – 15:00
Lynne: 0828529130
Sharn: 0832878330
The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition. Round 2
@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology
10:00 – 17:00
Free
Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
Makhanda Historical Society
Members’ Discussion on Travel in their Earlier Days
Cash bar. New members welcome
Hitchhiking Through Europe – Irene de Moor (books for sale)
USA on a Cargo Ship, 1960’s – Roy Lubke
Southern African Rail. Mail Steamships. Old Buses and Cars
@ The Albany Club, 114 High Street
17:30 for 18:00
Free entry
FOMO Friday
KDay Reunion
DJ Classic Keys, DJ Benji & DJ RS
Amapiano, Gqom, Hip Hop, House
@ 37 on New, 37 New Street
18:00
Free entry
Live Music with Sivu
Jazz and Contemporary Pop – slowed down.
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Undead Generation
June 2022 Album Launch Tour
Support act: Jasper Megan
Punk Fusion
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
R30
SATURDAY 18 JUNE
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition
Semi-Final
@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology
10:00 – 13:00
Free
Final Round. 19:00
R100 (adults) R50 (concessions)
Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Saturday Afternoon Hike
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
14:00
Mzi: +27812494979
Bring snacks and water and wear comfortable shoes
Weekend Karaoke
Sing your heart out with host, Tristan
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00 – midnight
Free entry
SUNDAY 19 JUNE
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Sunday Morning Hike
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
09:00
Mzi: +27812494979
Bring snacks, lunch, and water and wear comfortable shoes
MONDAY 20 JUNE
Friends of the Library
Women Working in the Urban Informal Economy: a global struggle for rights & recognition – Dr Laura Alfers
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:15 for 17:30
Entry by donation in aid of the public libraries of Makana
TUESDAY 21 JUNE
Winter Solstice Polar Plunge
Organisers: Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset & PG Glass
Quick cold swim for a good cause @ Grey Dam
07:00
Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.
Pub Quiz
League Final
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/person
(Last quiz for the term. Returns on 19 July)
WEDNESDAY 22 JUNE
Buddhist Meditation Group
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Masters Recitals
Gedichte der Seele – Devon Florence (vocal)
Accompanied by Garreth Robertson (piano)
@ The Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music & Musicology
18:30
Free entry
Masters Recitals
Colours of the Voice – Tshegofatso Makube (vocal)
Accompanied by Garreth Robertson (piano)
@ The Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Department of Music & Musicology
19:30
Free entry
ROADTRIP
Thursday 16 – Tuesday 21 June
Schreiner Karoo Writers’ Festival/ Skrywersfees/ Umnyhadala Wababhali (Cradock)
Supported by Amazwi and The Avbob Poetry Project
Talented Eastern Cape storytellers in prose, poetry, fiction, film music, performance, and visual arts will make new connections at this unique little festival.
See Facebook for more details or phone 048881650
Follow Nita’s festival highlights on Facebook: @nitasmakhevents
If you’d like to advertise events during the Festival, please email grocottseditor@ru.ac.za