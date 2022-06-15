The lowlights of Makana’s Auditor-General report

By ROD AMNER

Twenty-five of SA’s 257 municipalities received a disclaimer audit opinion, Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke said at a media briefing on Wednesday, 15 June.

Makana Municipality is one of the 25, receiving its disclaimer for the third year running.

A disclaimer is the worst result a municipality can receive from the AG, indicating that its financial statements have no value.

“If you are unable to do the very basic thing of showing what you have done with public funds, it demonstrates that you have no commitment to living up to your moral obligation to serve as a steward,” Maluleke said.

“It shows that you have absolutely no will to drive transparency and no interest in demonstrating accountability,”

When a municipality receives a disclaimed opinion, its finances are so poorly managed that it cannot provide documentary evidence to support its financial statements. This means the Auditor-General cannot form an opinion on those statements.

When a municipality receives an adverse opinion, it does not follow the correct rules and procedures and does not provide complete, accurate information to account for its spending.

The AG said poor or non-existent record-keeping was again bedevilling many municipalities, who often employed expensive consultants to try to make sense of their financials.

Makana spent almost R1 million on consultants for “asset and expenditure management”. The reason cited for the hire of the consultants was “lack of skills”.

The AG said consultants were often employed to do the “very basics,” such as VAT and tax returns, even though the municipalities have staff. The Chris Hani municipality in the Eastern Cape, for example, paid a consultant R34 million for VAT submissions.

Makana’s newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nomfundo Fetcha worked as CFO for the Chris Hani Municipality when it received a disclaimer report from the AG in 2019-20.

Makana’s AG report

Here is some more detail from Makana’s damning audit opinions taken from the 2020-21 Auditor-General’s report released on 15 June 2022:

Audit outcomes

2016-17 Qualified Unchanged 2017-18 Qualified Unchanged 2018-19 Disclaimer Regressed 2019-20 Disclaimer Unchanged 2020-21 Disclaimer Unchanged Annual Financial Statements submitted by legislated date: No Good quality financial statements submitted for audit: No Financial statement qualification areas The Auditor-General raised findings in the following areas: Property infrastructure plant and equipment

Non-current assets Investment property

Heritage assets

Receivables

Liabilities Payables accruals and borrowings

Provisions and guarantees

Other liabilities

Capital and Reserves

Cash flow statement

Accounting policies changes in estimates and errors

Contingent liabilities and commitments

Cut-off date: Other disclosures

Revenue from exchange transactions

Expenditure

Unauthorised expenditure

Irregular expenditure

The vacancy rate in the finance unit: 17%

Consultants

Consultants used for financial report: Yes

Consultant costs: R975 152

Consultant services used for: Asset management, expenditure management legislation

Reasons for using consultants: Lack of skills

Reasons why consultants were ineffective: Lack of records and documents

Performance report

2020-21 2019-20 2018-19 2017-18 2016-17 Submitted on time Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Useful No No No No No Reliable No No Yes No No Performance Report Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Good Quality No No No No No

Compliance with legislation

The Auditor-General raised findings in the following areas:

Procurement and contract management legislation

Prevention of irregular expenditure

Legislation on effecting consequences

Strategic planning and performance management legislation

Asset management legislation

Revenue management legislation

Material misstatement or limitations in submitted annual financial statements

Supply chain management

The Auditor-General raised findings in the following areas:

Competitive and unfair procurement

Irregular expenditure related to SCM

Infrastructure maintenance

Repairs and maintenance expenditure on infrastructure assets: R0

Repairs and maintenance expenditure on infrastructure assets as a percentage of infrastructure assets: 0%

Internal controls

Internal control assessment: Intervention required

Financial management controls

Proper record-keeping: Intervention required

Daily and monthly controls: Intervention required

In-year and year-end reporting: Intervention required

Review and monitor compliance: Intervention required

Root causes

Key officials lack appropriate competencies

Slow response No Response Political leadership No No Management Yes No Oversight No No

Municipal vacancies

Overall municipal vacancies: 44%