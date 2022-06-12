LECTURE: Women in the urban informal economy

The Friends of the Library lecture series for 2022 continues on Monday, 20 June 2022, with a talk by Dr Laura Alfers entitled, “Women working in the urban informal economy – a global struggle for rights and recognition“.

The lecture will focus on women’s urban informal employment. Drawing on global and South African examples, Dr Alfers will provide an overview of some of the main challenges women informal workers face in building more secure livelihoods for themselves and their families, in addition to showing how they are successfully organizing and struggling for rights and recognition as workers and economic contributors.

When: Monday 20 June 2022

Where: Amazwi South African Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester St, Grahamstown, Makhanda

Time: 5.15 pm for 5.30 pm

All are welcome, but attendees must be vaccinated and wear masks. Temperatures will be taken at the door.

Entry is by donation in aid of the Friends of the Grahamstown Public Libraries – Hill Street, Duna, Fingo Village, Community, Alicedale, Riebeek East, Extension 9 and the Mobile Library.

Subs: Note that the new subscription period will be from AGM to AGM meetings. Payments (R50 per member or R300 for a lifetime subscription) can be made any time during this period, via EFT or to Ian Macdonald at the FOL lectures.