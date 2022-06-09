OC dig deep to beat Swallows

By CHESLEY DANIELS

The much anticipated Derby between Old Collegians (OC) and Swallows lived up to its expectations on Saturday, as OC had to dig deep to beat their archrivals 23-13 at the Oval. OC led 13-6 at halftime.

A decent crowd came in their numbers to witness some exciting and entertaining rugby. The game was played in a good spirit between the two old rivals. The win put OC in fourth position on the Overall Log as it was indeed hard for them to secure that vital and all important bonus point, which is needed in the second round.

OC were their confident selves, but Swallows could match their physical efforts this time. Their set pieces were effective, and the scrums were evenly matched. Both teams displayed immense physicality, and it was a matter of who took their chances the most. The OC ball carriers gained momentum and put points on the board when it mattered. The first half was competitive, and not much in it as OC took a 13-6 lead at the break.

The second half saw changes from both sides as the contest heated up. Swallows’ experienced players put up their hands and impressed with the ball in hand and possession. OC defences stood firm, and their fitness came in handy. Both teams scored a try apiece in the second half, which reflected how hard it was to score points. In the end, OC won 23-13.

OC captain Masixole Jonono said: “We showed our class today and outplayed them as we use our set pieces to our advantage. We managed to outclass them in the department where they thought they would beat us in the scrums. It was a good game.”

Swallows coach Weston Du Plessis agreed that the game was played in a good spirit and said the OC ball carriers were dominant.

“Swallows could match their physical efforts with the return of the Max’s brothers bolstering the forwards and Keanen Roberts, Stewart Morris and Stefan Mentoor leading the onslaught again. On the day the difference between the two teams was the fitness and then cohesion between the players of OC, the understanding and taking the opportunities. The OC ball carriers were dominant as usual with the left wing and fly half causing lots of problems to Swallows defense. For Swallows, Hansen at flyhalf was good and Hilton Fillis at center, but we lack the continuity and support in critical areas to finish off movements,” Du Plessis said.

The Grocott’s Mail Sport Man of the Match went to OC flanker Dumisani Stayi, a livewire for his side. He was effective at the breakdowns, strong ball carrier, solid on defence and sound in the line outs.

Grocotts/Daniels MEDIA Unofficial Sedru Log as per 4 June 2022:

Klipfontein – 33 (8) Kowie – 29 (8) Rhodes – 29 (6) OC – 28 (9) St Marks – 26 (7) Rosebuds – 17 (7) Swallows – 8 (9) Tigers – 6 (8) Wanderers – 0 (7)

Outstanding games:

St Marks vs Rosebuds

St Marks vs Rhodes

Rhodes vs Rosebuds

Klipfontein vs Rhodes

SEDRU FIXTURES FOR THIS WEEKEND: