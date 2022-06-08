The Rising Stars get kitted out

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Christmas has come early for the Rising Stars Football Club.

Sean Thompson of the All Blacks Agencies sponsored the Joza-based outfit with full soccer and netball kits.

The Rising Stars play in the Makana LFA first division and this is their debut season. The Rising Stars chairman was over the moon: “I’m very happy with this sponsorship as this will help us a lot in our quest to develop and nurture talent in our community.”

Thompson was pleased to see his business making a contribution to the development of young athletes in the community.