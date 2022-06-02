Makana bans non-emergency overtime

By STAFF REPORTER

A moratorium was placed on non-emergency overtime from the start of June 2022 at a Makana Council meeting on 27 May.

This is to stop excessive overtime costs of more than R1-million a month.

In an official statement, Makana Municipality said its work teams would only work during regular working hours.

“No call outs will be attended to after hours unless it is a pre-approved emergency. There will be no working during weekends and public holidays unless it’s a pre-approved emergency. Therefore, all reported faults will be attended to the next morning,” the statement said.

The only service undertaken after hours is the closing and opening water in light of ongoing water restrictions and exceptional emergencies.

Makana apologised for any inconvenience that this may cause and appealed for “patience and understanding”.