Calling Makhanda’s future water engineers: bursaries available

MEDIA STATEMENT: DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND SANITATION

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) invites applications for bursaries to pursue water and sanitation-related qualifications in 2023.

Bursary programme applications are open from 1 June to 31 October 2022.

The bursary programme covers full tuition fees, accommodation, food as per university guidance, books and stationery allowance and a monthly stipend.

Through the Department’s Learning Academy, students who previously benefited from the bursary programme have since been provided with employment contracts. The bursars get relevant workplace exposure and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals with their relevant professional bodies.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the sector needs passionate and hardworking young minds that will change the country’s landscape in matters relating to water and sanitation.

“As a sector, we have a long way to go regarding fulfilling the constitutional mandate to deliver water and sanitation services to the people of South Africa by 2030 and beyond. Fresh, willing, and ready to learn young minds will mean moulding a new generation that will elevate the sector to different heights,” Ratau said.

Ratau added that the bursaries would be allocated based on a balanced consideration of outstanding academic performance, financial need and the relevant skills set for the water and sanitation sector.

For 2023, the Department will consider applications only for the first and second year of study in the following qualifications:

BSc/BEng in Civil; Mechanical, and Electrical

BSc (Hons) in Civil; Mechanical, and Electrical

BSc in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences, Environmental and Water Sciences

BSc (Hons) in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences, Environmental and Water Sciences

National Diploma/BEng Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current); National Diploma in Water Care and Environmental Management and Biochemistry.

The bursary application forms can be sent by email to bursaries@dws.gov.za. Students are encouraged to visit the Department’s website and social media pages for more information.