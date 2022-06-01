Hyperlocal democracy in action: Ward 4 committee seeks four more members

By ROD AMNER

A further four more Ward 4 committee members will be chosen at a meeting at the Recreation Hall on Thursday 2 June at 5.30 pm to join the six members already elected. All Ward 4 residents are free to attend.

The six Ward 4 committee members have already met twice and reported problems to Democratic Alliance Ward 4 Councillor Geoff Embling.

Embling and the ward committee members are currently circulating a petition about malfunctioning street lights in Scott’s Farm. The petition will also collect detailed information about the street lights in the area.

The committee has distributed hundreds of pamphlets to popularise the campaign.