36 local boxers to compete in district trials in July

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Last Saturday, Makabo held trials for local boxing clubs where a team was selected.

This team will take part in the district trials on 16 and 17 July at a venue yet to be confirmed by the district authorities.

The Makabo team comprises 36 boxers with 26 boys and ten girls. Mfuzo Boxing camp has the highest number of boxers in this team with 15, Masibambane 9, Golden gloves seven, Masakheke three and Thembalethu two.

Bulelani Ndwayana was very pleased with the trials and confident that the team will make Makhanda proud in the July district trials.