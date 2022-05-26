What’s on – 27 May to 2 June

Friday 27 May
Spelling Bee Competition
Prizes to be won
@ Recreation Hall, Albany Road
14:30
Registration fee: R20
0832777596
A Shining Night: Semester Concert
Rhodes University Chamber Choir
@ Rhodes University Chapel, St. Peter’s Lawns
19:00
Free entry. Donations welcome.
Live Music with Peace
Mix of R&B, Adult Contemporary and Pop
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Last Fridays – NAF Warm-Up Party
Presented by Lowy X Shakes
DJ Lowy & DJ Shakes
@ SSS,19b New Street
19:00 – Late
R20 before 10pm/ R30 Thereafter
Saturday 28 May
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Food 4 Futures’ 1st Loads of Lots Auction
Bidding open online
Live auction includes complimentary snacks and drinks
@ Amazwi, 25A Worcester Street
18:00
Ticket: R100
Booking on www.food4futures.co.za
An Evening Just For You
with Vonngaishe & special guests
Pop/ R&B/ EDM/ House
@ SSS,19b New Street
19:00
R35
https://vonngaishe.com
WhatsApp 0691123114
Black & White Dress Up Comedy Night
@ Makhanda Town Hall
19:00
From R150
Contact: 0835025169 / 0655917095
Sunday 29 May
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew: Khologha Forest Hike
Indigenous forest and waterfalls near Stutterheim.
Braai at The Manderson Hotel
Meet @ Drostdy Arch
06:00 – 17:00
R485 (incl. transportation, braai, and use of facilities.)
Monday 30 May
“They all preached abstinence”
Prof Catriona Macleod
How school-based sexuality education fails South African youth
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:15 for 17:30
Strict covid protocols. Vaccination required.
Tuesday 31 May
Pub Quiz
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person
Wednesday 1 June
Buddhist Meditation Group
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Karaoke
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
Free entry
Thursday 2 June
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 – members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Acoustic Cafe
Kurt Stone with Selena Grant
Original Epic Folk-Rock Music by Cape Town singer-songwriter
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
19:00
R60/ R40 Students
Contact: 0834457833
Coming Soon:
Friday 3 & Saturday 4 June
Table Too: Cape to Cairo Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.
Dinner 19:30 for 20:00. R210/ person. Booking Essential. Junitha 0826718558 / Michele 0839602366 / junitha@geenet.co.za
Saturday 4 June
Fête @ Oakhaven Gardens. 10:00 – 15:00. Free entry. Contact 0828012432
Creative City Doccie Screening & Craft Market.
@ Church Square, High Street.
11:00 – 17:00.
Free entry.
www.grahamstown.com
0466223241
High Tea: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration
@ Norden’s Restaurant, The Cock House.
15:30.
R150/ person.
Booking essential: 0828205592 / admin@thecockhouse.co.za
Monday 6 June
Talk and Demonstration: Pub Quiz in the 20th Century.
Speaker: Robyn Cooper.
Makhanda Historical Society
@ The Rat and Parrot. 17:30
Tuesday 7 June
Probus Club of Grahamstown.
Ross Marriner speaks about visiting the Maasai Mara, Kenya
@ The Highlander, 10 Worcester Street 12:00
Saturday 11 – Monday 13 June
Little Shop of Horrors.
Presented by Kingswood Drama Department.
Horror comedy rock musical.
Snacks provided. Cash bar.
@Kingswood College Foundation Hall.
19:30.
Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.
Thursday 16 June
Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Family Fun Walk.
Start @ Ikhala Veterinary Clinic, Strowan Road – Makana Vet Clinic, Old Bay Road (Industrial Area). 09:00. Adults: R20, Children under 12: R15, Dogs/ Pets: R10. Cat food and blanket donations, welcome.
The Return of the Cypher: Tsviehloheem the Principle (The Learnership Tour).
Presented by FixingZAR, Around Hip-hop & The Black power Station. Featuring: Precise, Intelligent Fools, Lali, Mcximum da Pergamos & Excel Himself @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 17:00. R20.
Tuesday 21 June
Winter Solstice Polar Plunge. Organisers: Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset & PG Glass. Quick cold swim for a good cause. @ Grey Dam. 7:00. Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.
Thank you to Malcolm Hacksley (proofreading the guide), Sylvia Du Plessis (fact-checking), and to everyone who submitted information.