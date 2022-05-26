What’s on – 27 May to 2 June

Friday 27 May

Spelling Bee Competition

Prizes to be won

@ Recreation Hall, Albany Road

14:30

Registration fee: R20

0832777596

A Shining Night: Semester Concert

Rhodes University Chamber Choir

@ Rhodes University Chapel, St. Peter’s Lawns

19:00

Free entry. Donations welcome.

Live Music with Peace

Mix of R&B, Adult Contemporary and Pop

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Last Fridays – NAF Warm-Up Party

Presented by Lowy X Shakes

DJ Lowy & DJ Shakes

@ SSS,19b New Street

19:00 – Late

R20 before 10pm/ R30 Thereafter

Saturday 28 May

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Food 4 Futures’ 1st Loads of Lots Auction

Bidding open online

Live auction includes complimentary snacks and drinks

@ Amazwi, 25A Worcester Street

18:00

Ticket: R100

Booking on www.food4futures.co.za

An Evening Just For You

with Vonngaishe & special guests

Pop/ R&B/ EDM/ House

@ SSS,19b New Street

19:00

R35

https://vonngaishe.com

WhatsApp 0691123114

Black & White Dress Up Comedy Night

@ Makhanda Town Hall

19:00

From R150

Contact: 0835025169 / 0655917095

Sunday 29 May

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew: Khologha Forest Hike

Indigenous forest and waterfalls near Stutterheim.

Braai at The Manderson Hotel

Meet @ Drostdy Arch

06:00 – 17:00

R485 (incl. transportation, braai, and use of facilities.)

Monday 30 May

“They all preached abstinence”

Prof Catriona Macleod

How school-based sexuality education fails South African youth

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:15 for 17:30

Strict covid protocols. Vaccination required.

Tuesday 31 May

Pub Quiz

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)

R40/ person

Wednesday 1 June

Buddhist Meditation Group

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Karaoke

@ SSS,19b New Street

21:00

Free entry

Thursday 2 June

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 – members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Acoustic Cafe

Kurt Stone with Selena Grant

Original Epic Folk-Rock Music by Cape Town singer-songwriter

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

19:00

R60/ R40 Students

Contact: 0834457833

Coming Soon:

Friday 3 & Saturday 4 June

Table Too: Cape to Cairo Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.

Dinner 19:30 for 20:00. R210/ person. Booking Essential. Junitha 0826718558 / Michele 0839602366 / junitha@geenet.co.za

Saturday 4 June

Fête @ Oakhaven Gardens. 10:00 – 15:00. Free entry. Contact 0828012432

Creative City Doccie Screening & Craft Market.

@ Church Square, High Street.

11:00 – 17:00.

Free entry.

www.grahamstown.com

0466223241

High Tea: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration

@ Norden’s Restaurant, The Cock House.

15:30.

R150/ person.

Booking essential: 0828205592 / admin@thecockhouse.co.za

Monday 6 June

Talk and Demonstration: Pub Quiz in the 20th Century.

Speaker: Robyn Cooper.

Makhanda Historical Society

@ The Rat and Parrot. 17:30

Tuesday 7 June

Probus Club of Grahamstown.

Ross Marriner speaks about visiting the Maasai Mara, Kenya

@ The Highlander, 10 Worcester Street 12:00

Saturday 11 – Monday 13 June

Little Shop of Horrors.

Presented by Kingswood Drama Department.

Horror comedy rock musical.

Snacks provided. Cash bar.

@Kingswood College Foundation Hall.

19:30.

Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.

https://bit.ly/3PC9KhV

Thursday 16 June

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Family Fun Walk.

Start @ Ikhala Veterinary Clinic, Strowan Road – Makana Vet Clinic, Old Bay Road (Industrial Area). 09:00. Adults: R20, Children under 12: R15, Dogs/ Pets: R10. Cat food and blanket donations, welcome.

The Return of the Cypher: Tsviehloheem the Principle (The Learnership Tour).

Presented by FixingZAR, Around Hip-hop & The Black power Station. Featuring: Precise, Intelligent Fools, Lali, Mcximum da Pergamos & Excel Himself @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 17:00. R20.

Tuesday 21 June

Winter Solstice Polar Plunge. Organisers: Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset & PG Glass. Quick cold swim for a good cause. @ Grey Dam. 7:00. Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.

Thank you to Malcolm Hacksley (proofreading the guide), Sylvia Du Plessis (fact-checking), and to everyone who submitted information.