Makana parks manager gunned down outside his home

By ROD AMNER

Popular Makana Parks and Recreation manager Jeff Budaza was gunned down at his home at 8 pm Wednesday, 25 May.

A family friend told the Daily Dispatch that Budaza was killed while closing the gate to his home.

SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed the shooting and said police had opened a murder case.

Budaza was appointed manager of Makana Parks and Recreation in 2015. In an interview with Grocott’s Mail shortly after his appointment, he spoke openly and passionately about his concern about dysfunction in the municipality and demoralisation amongst his staff. “I have to explain to them that Jeff Budaza is not paying their salaries – the residents are. I have to go deep into their hearts and minds.”

Speculation is rife online that Budaza’s murder may have been politically motivated. On his Facebook page, local activist Ayanda Kota posted: “Parks Department ghost workers is it you? Have you become ghost murderers at night?”

Budaza’s murder comes a month after OR Tambo district municipality employee Namhla Mtwa was shot nine times as she drove into her home in Mthatha.

In the 2015 interview, Budaza said: “The world is bleeding. What will happen to my ten-year-old when he is a grown man? The challenge is recreational facilities. If you build 3000 houses, but you don’t build any rugby, soccer, netball fields, or any playgrounds for young kids, indirectly, you are establishing a criminal club because they have nothing to do.”

“I was born in Makhanda, but on Fridays at 11 pm, I can’t walk 300 metres without being stabbed or robbed. Young people should aspire to be Tiger Woods so that they don’t waste their talent on drugs and crime,” he said.

Budaza was also a successful coach of the Maru Football Club.

Grocott’s Mail will update this story as more information becomes available.