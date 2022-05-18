What’s on – 19-26 May

THURSDAY 19 MAY

U3A

Talk on Botanist and Naturalist: Alice Marguerite Peglar (1861 – 1929)

by Elize Cloete

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 – members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Ladies’ Night

DJs RS & Free We’ye

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free entry

Acoustic Cafe

Cult of Circle – Alex Collett & Wietsa Marais – (psychedelic post-punk/ grunge)

Fulcrum – Rich Wyngaard, Gavin Brown & Maxine Smith – (popular songs in haunting lower register)

7% – Paul Davies, Steve Prevec, Hennie v d Mescht & Shan Skae – (Various genres – harmonies and humour)

Rhodes Jazz Band (South African and American Jazz standards to contemporary styles)

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30 – 21:00

R20/ Concessions R15

FRIDAY 20 MAY

Makhanda Historical Society

Talk on Tours of Cradock

by Brian Wilmot

@ Albany Club Ladies Lounge, 114 High Street

17:30 for 18:00

Candlelight Concert

Chamber Music (Classical – Contemporary)

@ Kingswood College Chapel

18:00

Entry: Donations

Live Music with Shan

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Daliwonga: Soft Affair

Sponsored by Jameson and Red Bull

Well-known Amapiano DJ from Gauteng

@ Micasa, 131 High Street

From R200

Contact 0648128300

SATURDAY 21 MAY

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free

The Thrift Market

Local and sustainable shopping

@ LA Café (Old Provost), Lucas Avenue

10:00 – 14:00

Free entry

Carinus Art Centre Annual Art Auction

Connect the Dots

Auctioneer: Anton Krueger

Cocktail party with designer finger food and a complimentary drink

18:30

R150/ person

Bookings: 0466224543

SUNDAY 22 MAY

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

Mzi: +27812494979

09:00

Free

Snare Clean-Up

@ Highbridge Road, Oatlands North

14:00

Please join the Snare Clean-Up Crew Makhanda Facebook group

Free

TUESDAY 24 MAY

Pub Quiz

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)

R40/ person

WEDNESDAY 25 MAY

Buddhist Meditation Group

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Maximum 12 people

Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Date Night

Musicians – TBA

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Karaoke

@ SSS,19b New Street

21:00

Free entry

THURSDAY 26 MAY

U3A

Religion and Law in South Africa

Prof Helena van Coller

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 – members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Music Society of Makhanda

JF Viljoen (piano) & Anmari van der Westhuizen (cello) JS Bach. Arvo Part. Respighi. Poulenc. David Popper.

@ Kingswood College Chapel

19:00

R100/ R80 pensioners/ R50 tertiary student/ schoolers & MSM season ticket holders free

Ladies’ Night

DJ’s – TBA

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free entry

COMING SOON:

Saturday 28 May – Friends of the Library Makana Book Sale. Cake and tea will be served. @ St. Patrick’s Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 11:00. Free entry.

Saturday 28 May– Food 4 Futures’ First Loads of Lots Auction. Bidding is open online. The live auction includes complimentary snacks and drinks. @ Amazwi, 25A Worcester Street. Ticket: R100 Booking on www.food4futures.co.za

Saturday 28 May – Black & White Dress Up Comedy Night @ Makhanda Town Hall. From R150. Contact: 0835025169 / 0655917095

Sunday 29 May – Khologha Forest Hike, Stutterheim with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew. Indigenous forests and waterfalls. Followed by braai at The Manderson Hotel. Meet @ Drostdy Arch. R485 (incl. transportation, braai, and use of facilities.)

Saturday 4 June – Fete @ Oakhaven Gardens. 10:00 – 15:00. Free entry. Contact 0828012432

Saturday 4 June – High Tea. Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. @ Norden’s Restaurant, The Cock House. 15:30. R150/ person. Booking essential: 0828205592 / admin@thecockhouse.co.za

Monday 6 June – Talk and Demonstration: Pub Quiz in the 20th Century. Speaker: Robyn Cooper. Makhanda Historical Society @ The Rat and Parrot. 17:30

Tuesday 21 June – Winter Solstice Polar Plunge. Organizers: Rotary International & PG Glass. Quick cold swim for a good cause. @ Grey Dam. 07:00. Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.