What’s on – 19-26 May

THURSDAY 19 MAY
U3A
Talk on Botanist and Naturalist: Alice Marguerite Peglar (1861 – 1929)
by Elize Cloete
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 – members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Ladies’ Night
DJs RS & Free We’ye
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free entry
Acoustic Cafe
Cult of Circle – Alex Collett & Wietsa Marais – (psychedelic post-punk/ grunge)
Fulcrum – Rich Wyngaard, Gavin Brown & Maxine Smith – (popular songs in haunting lower register)
7% – Paul Davies, Steve Prevec, Hennie v d Mescht & Shan Skae – (Various genres – harmonies and humour)
Rhodes Jazz Band (South African and American Jazz standards to contemporary styles)
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30 – 21:00
R20/ Concessions R15
FRIDAY 20 MAY
Makhanda Historical Society
Talk on Tours of Cradock
by Brian Wilmot
@ Albany Club Ladies Lounge, 114 High Street
17:30 for 18:00
Candlelight Concert
Chamber Music (Classical – Contemporary)
@ Kingswood College Chapel
18:00
Entry: Donations
Live Music with Shan
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Daliwonga: Soft Affair
Sponsored by Jameson and Red Bull
Well-known Amapiano DJ from Gauteng
@ Micasa, 131 High Street
From R200
Contact 0648128300
SATURDAY 21 MAY
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
07:45 for 08:00
Free
The Thrift Market
Local and sustainable shopping
@ LA Café (Old Provost), Lucas Avenue
10:00 – 14:00
Free entry
Carinus Art Centre Annual Art Auction
Connect the Dots
Auctioneer: Anton Krueger
Cocktail party with designer finger food and a complimentary drink
18:30
R150/ person
Bookings: 0466224543
SUNDAY 22 MAY
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
Mzi: +27812494979
09:00
Free
Snare Clean-Up
@ Highbridge Road, Oatlands North
14:00
Please join the Snare Clean-Up Crew Makhanda Facebook group
Free
TUESDAY 24 MAY
Pub Quiz
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person
WEDNESDAY 25 MAY
Buddhist Meditation Group
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Maximum 12 people
Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Date Night
Musicians – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Karaoke
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
Free entry
THURSDAY 26 MAY
U3A
Religion and Law in South Africa
Prof Helena van Coller
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 – members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Music Society of Makhanda
JF Viljoen (piano) & Anmari van der Westhuizen (cello) JS Bach. Arvo Part. Respighi. Poulenc. David Popper.
@ Kingswood College Chapel
19:00
R100/ R80 pensioners/ R50 tertiary student/ schoolers & MSM season ticket holders free
Ladies’ Night
DJ’s – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free entry
COMING SOON:
Saturday 28 May – Friends of the Library Makana Book Sale. Cake and tea will be served. @ St. Patrick’s Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 11:00. Free entry.
Saturday 28 May– Food 4 Futures’ First Loads of Lots Auction. Bidding is open online. The live auction includes complimentary snacks and drinks. @ Amazwi, 25A Worcester Street. Ticket: R100 Booking on www.food4futures.co.za
Saturday 28 May – Black & White Dress Up Comedy Night @ Makhanda Town Hall. From R150. Contact: 0835025169 / 0655917095
Sunday 29 May – Khologha Forest Hike, Stutterheim with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew. Indigenous forests and waterfalls. Followed by braai at The Manderson Hotel. Meet @ Drostdy Arch. R485 (incl. transportation, braai, and use of facilities.)
Saturday 4 June – Fete @ Oakhaven Gardens. 10:00 – 15:00. Free entry. Contact 0828012432
Saturday 4 June – High Tea. Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. @ Norden’s Restaurant, The Cock House. 15:30. R150/ person. Booking essential: 0828205592 / admin@thecockhouse.co.za
Monday 6 June – Talk and Demonstration: Pub Quiz in the 20th Century. Speaker: Robyn Cooper. Makhanda Historical Society @ The Rat and Parrot. 17:30
Tuesday 21 June – Winter Solstice Polar Plunge. Organizers: Rotary International & PG Glass. Quick cold swim for a good cause. @ Grey Dam. 07:00. Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.