National Arts Festival bookings are open!

By the NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL TEAM

We’ve added three exciting new shows to the 2022 programme! Amanda Black, Ringo Madlingozi and Bongeziwe Mabandla will each perform live in Makhanda for one night only during the Festival, and bookings are now open at www.nationalartsfestival.co.za.



These incredible artists are part of a series of musical highlights spread across the Festival’s two weekends, with plenty of jazz, music, theatre, dance, comedy, visual art, performance art and more throughout the eleven days. Remember that, due to COVID-19 regulations, our venues are only at 50% capacity, so book your tickets early.

Gnomes at work in Milner Road for Standard Bank Young Artist Gavin Krastin’s 12 Labours. Photo: Rod Amner

Some of our resident artists have already begun moving into town. Japanese artists Chikara Fujiwara & Minori Sumiyoshiyama are plotting their ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ style walking project Engeki Quest. Previously created in Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Macau, Düsseldorf, and Lausanne, among other places – it’s in Makhanda for #NAF2022.

Gavin Krastin, 2021 Standard Bank Young Artist for Performance Art, and a team of queer gnomes have embarked on a series of good deeds to uplift the town for his work 12 Labours – a celebration of the modern hero who activates civic works.

Dalin Oliver, Kagiso Mokgadi and Yaaseen Barnes will host The Breakfast Podcast. Photo: supplied

In between shows

Kagiso Mokgadi, Yaaseen Barnes and Dalin Oliver will kick off the day with some comedy as they host The Breakfast Podcast – a check-in with artists and friends as we return to Makhanda in June and July 2022.



Catch the daily Sundowner Concerts at The Monument; these free concerts are a must for discovering brand new talent and soaking up the sound of the Festival.

Make sure you visit the newly refurbished Power Station, which is now a year-round hub for creative businesses, artists and crafters and an exciting new attraction for Makhanda. Catch some of the Festival’s exhibitions here.

Lunch at the Village Green; find your favourite food truck, pick up some delicious treats and take home some precious souvenirs. You’ll also be able to replace that forgotten woolly beanie or extra-warm scarf while supporting local crafters and traders.

Browse the exhibitions that are placed in venues throughout the town and look out for artist’s walkabouts or Art Talk discussions to deepen your understanding of the works you see.

There’s always someone interesting at the Village Green (2018).

Covid-19

The National Arts Festival will strictly observe the current COVID-19 regulations, including 50% capacity in venues, mandatory mask-wearing, and regular hand sanitising. We’ve left more time between shows to ensure that all of these safety measures can be adequately monitored to keep you, our artists and crews safe.