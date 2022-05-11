What’s on – 12-19 May

A huge shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

THURSDAY 12 MAY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 – members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Ladies’ Night

DJs RS & Kasta

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free entry

FRIDAY 13 MAY

Politics & International Studies Weekly Lunchtime Seminar

A Genealogy of Segregated Post-Apartheid Governmentality

Dr Christopher Allsobrook

Chair: Dr Bongani Nyoka

@ Politics Department, Rhodes University

13:00 – 14:00

Free

The Victoria Girls’ High School Music Department

Term 2 Gala Concert

Formal concert to showcase Trinity syllabus – voice, various instruments, and ensembles (choir, marimba band & orchestra)

@ VGHS Hall

17:00

Free entry

Scholars to attend in school uniform

Makhanda Historical Society

Political Philosophy and the Ukraine Conflict, Dr Jordaan.

Cash bar

@ The Albany Club, 114 High Street.

17:30 for 18:00

Free entry

(Not) A Place of War

Presented by Rhodes University Drama Department

Director: Thembela Madliki (MA Directing, RU)

@ Rhodes Main Theatre, Drama Department, Prince Alfred St.

Inspired by Mia Couto’s novel, Sleepwalking. Told from the perspective of a refugee girl who uses storytelling to escape the harsh realities of war.

19:00

Free entry

Booking essential: rhodestheatre929@gmail.com (state whether booking for Friday or Saturday)

After-Work Drinks

DJs RS & Kasta

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free entry

Live Music with Sivu

Ballads, Jazz, slowed down Contemporary Pop and RnB.

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Friday Lucky Number 13

Cult of Circle. Icala. Open mic

Eclectic influences: psychedelic/ punk/ grunge/ rap/ indie

20:00

R20

SATURDAY 14 MAY

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free entry

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

Mzi: +27812494979

09:00

Free

Joza Youth Hub Open Day

Crafts & food stalls

Poetry, music, reading, chess and open mic

@ Joza Youth Hub, cnr. Ncame & Sani St. (opposite Joza Post Office)

10:00 – 13:00

Free entry

Launch Party: Abakhuseli

Celebrate and learn more about the local car guard development initiative.

Music. Snacks. Short Film

@ 37-on-New, 37 New Street

12:00 – 14:00

14:00 – 15:00 (parade)

Free entry

RSVP abakhuseli@gmail.com

Organic Live: Avant-Garde Edition

Musical and Artistic Experience – various music genres, creative spaces, original aesthetics, like-minded people

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

16:00 till late

From R80

Book: www.quicket.co.za/events/175951-avant-garde-edition/#/

(Not) A Place of War

Presented by Rhodes University Drama Department

Director: Thembela Madliki (MA Directing, RU)

@ Rhodes Main Theatre, Drama Department, Prince Alfred St.

Inspired by Mia Couto’s novel, Sleepwalking. Told from the perspective of a refugee girl who uses storytelling to escape the harsh realities of war.

19:00

Free entry

Booking essential: rhodestheatre929@gmail.com (state whether booking for Friday or Saturday)

Soft Life Saturday

DJs RS & Kasta

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free entry

TUESDAY 17 MAY

Pub Quiz

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)

R40/ person

WEDNESDAY 18 MAY

Buddhist Meditation Group

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Date Night

Musicians – TBA

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free entry

Karaoke

@ SSS,19b New Street

21:00

Free entry

THURSDAY 19 MAY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 – members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Ladies’ Night

DJ’s RS and Free We’ye

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free entry

Acoustic Cafe

Musicians – TBA

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30 – 21:00

R20/ Concessions R15

COMING SOON:

Friday 20 May – Candlelight Concert. Chamber Music (Classical – Contemporary) @ Kingswood College Chapel. 18:00. Entry: Donations

Friday 20 May – Daliwonga: Soft Affair. Amapiano. @ Micasa. From R200. Contact 0648128300

Saturday 21 May – Carinus Art Centre Annual Art Auction. Connect the Dots. Auctioneer: Anton Krueger. Cocktail party with designer finger food and a complimentary drink. Bookings: 0466224543

Saturday 28 May – Black & White Dress Up Comedy Night @ Makhanda Town Hall. From R150. Contact: 0835025169 / 0655917095

Saturday 4 June – Fete @ Oakhaven Gardens. Contact 0828012432

Monday 6 June – Talk and Demonstration: Pub Quiz in the 20th Century. Robyn Cooper. Makhanda Historical Society @ The Rat and Parrot. 17:30