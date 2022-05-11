What’s on – 12-19 May

A huge shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
THURSDAY 12 MAY
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 – members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Ladies’ Night
DJs RS & Kasta
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free entry
FRIDAY 13 MAY
Politics & International Studies Weekly Lunchtime Seminar
A Genealogy of Segregated Post-Apartheid Governmentality
Dr Christopher Allsobrook
Chair: Dr Bongani Nyoka
@ Politics Department, Rhodes University
13:00 – 14:00
Free
The Victoria Girls’ High School Music Department
Term 2 Gala Concert
Formal concert to showcase Trinity syllabus – voice, various instruments, and ensembles (choir, marimba band & orchestra)
@ VGHS Hall
17:00
Free entry
Scholars to attend in school uniform
Makhanda Historical Society
Political Philosophy and the Ukraine Conflict, Dr Jordaan.
Cash bar
@ The Albany Club, 114 High Street.
17:30 for 18:00
Free entry
(Not) A Place of War
Presented by Rhodes University Drama Department
Director: Thembela Madliki (MA Directing, RU)
@ Rhodes Main Theatre, Drama Department, Prince Alfred St.
Inspired by Mia Couto’s novel, Sleepwalking. Told from the perspective of a refugee girl who uses storytelling to escape the harsh realities of war.
19:00
Free entry
Booking essential: rhodestheatre929@gmail.com (state whether booking for Friday or Saturday)
After-Work Drinks
DJs RS & Kasta
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free entry
Live Music with Sivu
Ballads, Jazz, slowed down Contemporary Pop and RnB.
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Friday Lucky Number 13
Cult of Circle. Icala. Open mic
Eclectic influences: psychedelic/ punk/ grunge/ rap/ indie
20:00
R20
SATURDAY 14 MAY
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
07:45 for 08:00
Free entry
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
Mzi: +27812494979
09:00
Free
Joza Youth Hub Open Day
Crafts & food stalls
Poetry, music, reading, chess and open mic
@ Joza Youth Hub, cnr. Ncame & Sani St. (opposite Joza Post Office)
10:00 – 13:00
Free entry
Launch Party: Abakhuseli
Celebrate and learn more about the local car guard development initiative.
Music. Snacks. Short Film
@ 37-on-New, 37 New Street
12:00 – 14:00
14:00 – 15:00 (parade)
Free entry
RSVP abakhuseli@gmail.com
Organic Live: Avant-Garde Edition
Musical and Artistic Experience – various music genres, creative spaces, original aesthetics, like-minded people
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
16:00 till late
From R80
Book: www.quicket.co.za/events/175951-avant-garde-edition/#/
(Not) A Place of War
Presented by Rhodes University Drama Department
Director: Thembela Madliki (MA Directing, RU)
@ Rhodes Main Theatre, Drama Department, Prince Alfred St.
Inspired by Mia Couto’s novel, Sleepwalking. Told from the perspective of a refugee girl who uses storytelling to escape the harsh realities of war.
19:00
Free entry
Booking essential: rhodestheatre929@gmail.com (state whether booking for Friday or Saturday)
Soft Life Saturday
DJs RS & Kasta
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free entry
TUESDAY 17 MAY
Pub Quiz
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person
WEDNESDAY 18 MAY
Buddhist Meditation Group
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Date Night
Musicians – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free entry
Karaoke
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
Free entry
THURSDAY 19 MAY
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 – members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Ladies’ Night
DJ’s RS and Free We’ye
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free entry
Acoustic Cafe
Musicians – TBA
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30 – 21:00
R20/ Concessions R15
COMING SOON:
Friday 20 May – Candlelight Concert. Chamber Music (Classical – Contemporary) @ Kingswood College Chapel. 18:00. Entry: Donations
Friday 20 May – Daliwonga: Soft Affair. Amapiano. @ Micasa. From R200. Contact 0648128300
Saturday 21 May – Carinus Art Centre Annual Art Auction. Connect the Dots. Auctioneer: Anton Krueger. Cocktail party with designer finger food and a complimentary drink. Bookings: 0466224543
Saturday 28 May – Black & White Dress Up Comedy Night @ Makhanda Town Hall. From R150. Contact: 0835025169 / 0655917095
Saturday 4 June – Fete @ Oakhaven Gardens. Contact 0828012432
Monday 6 June – Talk and Demonstration: Pub Quiz in the 20th Century. Robyn Cooper. Makhanda Historical Society @ The Rat and Parrot. 17:30