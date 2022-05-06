Templeton dig deep for win over Alex High

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Host Templeton High 1st XV recorded a hard-fought 10-7 win against Alexandria High in their School’s Friendly Rugby encounter played in Bedford on Saturday.

Scores were level 7-7 at halftime, clearly highlighting the titanic battle between the two talented and skilful sides.

In perfect weather conditions for rugby and with a large local crowd in full support, the clash lived up to expectations by delivering entertaining and running rugby from both sides. The game was played at a high pace and great intensity – a brutal affair with constant physicality throughout.

It was a game of two halves, and in the end, the team that took its opportunities walked off as deserved winners.

Both sides launched waves of attacks with profound physicality in the first half, giving the ball air and confronting each other heads on. The two fly-halves, David Plaatjies (Templeton) and Zackary Cannon (Alex) of the respective teams, beautifully masterminded their troops.

Alex centre Nathan Opperman was outstanding with ball in hand on attack, and his colossal defence made matters difficult for his opponents. Continuous pressure from the visitors resulted in a brilliant long-distance try by flying winger Jordan Matinka, who outsprinted his opponents.

Soon after, the home side hit back with a well-worked try by hooker Emmanuel Vitealingum. David Plaatjies converted to level matters at 7-7 at halftime.

The physical battle continued, and both sides’ discipline came into question. Six players received yellow cards and one a red. These transgressions indicated how brutal and physical an affair it was. Changes went a-begging from both sides as they made errors close to the try line and failed to take kickable penalties.

The home side scored the only points deep in the second half as they won a penalty for an infringement inside the opposition’s 22m area. Fly-half David Plaatjies stepped forward and made no mistake to clinch the winner.

The score remained 10-7 with minutes to play as Alex attacked fearlessly. But solid defence from Templeton prevented them from scoring the winner. Both teams needed to be congratulated for putting up an excellent show and a brilliant game of rugby.

David Plaatjies was awarded the Grocott’s Mail Man of the Match Award for his handling of the game, solid defence and attacking prowess that put his side on the front foot.

OTHER SCORES BETWEEN THE TWO SCHOOLS:

Templeton U/15 beat Alex 29-17

Templeton 2nd beat Alex 17-7