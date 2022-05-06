First win for Rosebuds as Cedras shines

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Chesley Daniels

Rosebuds registered their first win in the EPRU Sedru Regional League with a bonus point 38-17 win over Swallows in Alicedale on Saturday. A commanding first half saw Rosebuds enjoy a healthy 22-3 lead at halftime.

Rosebuds winger Gwenton Cedras scored a hat trick of tries and was the major contributor to his side’s first win in the league.

Swallows travelled to Alicedale and knew it would never be easy to beat Rosebuds in their backyard at the Alicedale Sports Ground. The atmosphere was perfect for rugby, and a large local crowd witnessed a fantastic game of rugby, played in a good spirit, open and a fair contest in the end.



Rosebuds moved up to sixth position on the log standings with the win, while Swallows are bottom of the log and still without a win.

The home side opened the scoring with a try in the second minute of the first half and played to the strength with the backline throughout.

The Buds fly-half and inside centre were very influential and took the ball up to Swallows’ backs and defence, who were found wanting. Rosebuds scored a few more tries to take up a comfortable 22-3 lead at the break.

Rosebuds continue to dominate in the scrums, but with the introduction of veteran and 54-year-old prop Steward Morris and fellow prop Keanen Hendriks in the second half for Swallows, the balance shifted at scrum time.

Swallows played well in patches, but Rosebuds dominated the game. The Makhanda side also made too many handling errors and missed tackles, resulting in the Transriviere side taking full advantage and converting the pressure into points. Cedras completed his hat trick in the second half while Keanen Hendriks and Nolan Willemse scored for Swallows.

ROSEBUDS

Tries: Gwenton Cedras (3), Charl Barthers, Lance Louw

Conversions: Lance Louw (5)

The Grocott’s Mail Sport Man of the Match Award went to Gwenton Cedras of Rosebuds, who enjoyed an excellent game. He scored a hat trick of tries and was very effective on attack. His defence was also good, and his decision making proved dividends.

Herbert Bruintjies was a very pleased Executive Member of Rosebuds, especially after his side’s first win in the league. He agreed that the game was played in a good spirit and a fair contest. “We played to our strength in the backline, and it worked for us. I am very happy, but a lot of work lies ahead. We will continue to work hard,” he said.

OTHER RESULTS:

OC beat St Mark’s (31-30) Rhodes beat Kowie (41-10)

FIXTURES