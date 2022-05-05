Weekly rainfall report – 28 April to 4 May

By ROD AMNER

Jack, niks, unothi, nada, zip, zippo, zilch, diddly squat.

Sadly, there was no rain in the week from 28 April to 4 May. But, Jim Cambray reported two nights of heavy dew in Park Road, which registered 1.0mm in the pluviometer. Paul Maylam in Cathcart Street and Robin Stobbs in Grant Street confirmed the lack of rain.

Temperatures for the week ranged from 8.5-27C, with some lovely autumn weather.

Jim’s total for April was 46mm, which is well below the long term average of 63.7mm and the median of 51mm. The minimum for the month occurred in 1991 – just 6.7mm. The maximum for the month was 155mm in1997.

Robin recorded just 29.5mm for April – almost a replica of April 2021, which was 29.4mm. Robin recorded a minimum for the month of 10mm in 1991 and a whopping 161.3mm in 1978.

There may be a good chance of fairly substantial rain on Saturday. Well, maybe!