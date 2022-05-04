Makhanda praised as hosts of EC boxing champs

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Boxing fans packed the Hlalani community hall on Saturday to witness the best amateur boxing this province offers.

Makhanda played host to Eastern Cape Amateur Boxing provincial championships. Sarah Baartman district boxers exchanged blows with their counterparts from Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay, OR Tambo, Joe Gqabj, Chris Hani, Amathole and Alfred Nzo.

Despite missing some of their best boxers from Jeffreys Bay, Graaff-Reinet and Somerset East due to transport problems, Sarah Baartman did well by finishing third overall behind Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Well-known coach and local organising committee member Bulelani Ndwayana praised the local boxers for their effort and thanked Makana Municipality’s Sindile Ngcese and his office for all the support. Sarah Baartman walked away with an impressive seven gold medals, six silvers and ten bronze medals.

Sarah Baartman district president Thembisa Qinela thanked the boxers, coaches, officials and the fans who came in numbers. “The event was well organised despite the minor glitches, and we will work very hard to make sure that everything goes according to plan in our next championships.” Boxing fans were treated with great action, and hats off to the LOC for a job well done.

LOC members from left to right: Mazizi Vumazonke (Ecabo president), Simanje, Sindile Ngcese, Khayalethu Richards, Thembisa Qinela ( Sarah Baartman president), Bulelani Ndwayana and one of the invited VIPs from the province. Photo: supplied

Some of the trophies and medals on offer. Photo: supplied