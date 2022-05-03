The QUOGS raise R475 000 for Ukraine

An exquisite quilt made by the Quilters of Grahamstown (the QUOGS) has been raffled internationally for $30 000 (R475 000) for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The single bed quilt – expertly sewn in Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow with a sunflower theme – was raffled on www.justgiving.com/fundraising/quogs.

Tomorrow afternoon a Ukrainian citizen will draw a winner’s name at the home of one of the QUOGS, Karen Davies.

The QUOGS – currently comprised of ten Makhanda women – have met once a week for 20 years.

One of the QUOGS, Mariss Stevens, documented the process of making the Ukrainian quilt on her blog.

Each donation of $10 bought one ‘ticket’ and a chance to win the unique quilt.

Grocott’s Mail will bring you news from the draw on Thursday.