Jim Cambray reported 13.9mm in Park Road for the week of 21-27 April.

Robin Stobbs recorded 10.8mm in Grant Street, while Paul Maylam clocked in with 12 mm for Cathcart Street this past week.

“Much more needed as we enter the dry season,” Paul commented.

Temperatures ranged from a cold 8.5 degrees Celcius to 28C, with some beautiful Autumn weather.