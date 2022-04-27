Young guns take centre stage this weekend

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makana LFA Premier league fixtures will not occur this weekend as they make way for the U18 tournament.

This tournament has in the past attracted big crowds as football fans come and watch the cream of Makhanda football development. It has also produced a lot of fireworks as all the teams fight hard to lay their hands on the ultimate prize.

Defending champions Sophia Young Stars will pull all stops to make sure that they defend their title. Sophia’s chairman Lindisipho ‘Teko’ Swaartbooi, looked very relaxed ahead of the draw. “I think we have a good team that will deliver on the day and Young Eagles is the only team that I think will give us a tough time, as they always do”.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday and will be concluded on Sunday. Addressing the concerns about age cheating, Makana LFA secretary and competitions officer Akona Heshu said they would watch the proceedings. “All players will produce birth certificates, and identity documents for registration and teams will submit their team lists which will be captured to prevent any irregularity,” he said.

Football fans will be treated to the best youth football Makhanda offers. As much as all coaches would like to win this tournament, I think it would be vital for them to try their best to eradicate age cheating as it kills football.

The winners will walk away with a trophy and medals and will also get a chance to represent Makhanda in the Engen U18 provincial tournament.