Siya Sibindi: from van driver to MBA graduate

By DENZEL NYATHI

After a journey of near-impossible challenges, Siya Sibindi recently graduated with his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Rhodes University.

Sibindi struggled to raise the fees for his MBA, which he funded himself.

“I was supposed to pay the fees on my own and had a very unstable job in Johannesburg. During my studies, I lost my job, which was my only source of income, and I relied heavily on faith to complete the degree.

“I resorted to being a mini-truck van driver for a grass-cutting company, which slowed me down because I would have to work up to 15 hours a day. Somehow, I still managed to put in enough time to complete my studies,” Sibindi said.

“During all this, I lost my brother and sister due to Covid-19, whom I was very close to,” Sibindi said. “I considered quitting my studies but got some encouragement from a dear friend.”

“Experiencing the Rhodes University community by spending time in Makhanda, away from the buzz of Johannesburg, were some of the fondest memories of my journey. Those nighttime discussions and even arguments with classmates, with presentations lurking the following morning, are some of the highlights that made this programme worthwhile,” he said.

“The welcoming nature of the Rhodes Business School staff who treated me with dignity and respect is something that I will never forget.”

“My family is so proud of my achievements. My hard work was not only for me but for the whole family,” he said.

Source: Rhodes University Communications