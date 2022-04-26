Riebeek East kids will attend Makana Tourism Golf Classic

By STAFF REPORTER

Makana Tourism, together with the Belmont Golf Club and its caddies, will treat 25 Riebeek East children to a golf outing during the two-day Golf Classic Tournament at the club on May 7 and 8.

The initiative follows last year’s inaugural event, which raised funds for life-changing caddie opportunities for the Belmont Golf Club and the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club’s respective Caddie Academies.

Makana Tourism acting director, Prudence Mini, said the Riebeeck East Combined School children also participate in an afternoon programme called the Hands on Project, coordinated by a local, Yolande Delport, a mosaic artist and creative facilitator for Africa Aplus. The Hands on Project was established in 2002 and provides art activities, building eco-benches and decorating them with ceramic mosaics that the children make.

Sineliso Bambatha and Alikho Jeyi from the Riebeeck East Combined School cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the first of two eco-benches in Riebeeck East recently. Photo: Atang Matiea

“The children have already illustrated a keen attitude to learning new skills at the Hands On project, which has recently unveiled a mosaic community project to make Riebeek East the mosaic corner of the Eastern Cape Province.

“We are therefore so proud to be working with the Hands on Project to provide these learners with the golf outing to support their skills development programme further to touch more young lives.”

“We, however, cannot do it alone and hope that we can motivate more businesses to support local youth empowerment, especially as we run up towards Youth Month.”

Delport said it was an “absolutely wonderful initiative, especially for children from a neglected, impoverished rural community.”

Riebeek East ward councillor Phumelele Peter said that the golfing day would provide an ideal recreational space for the children. “The area has high unemployment, and most parents support their households with social grants,” Peter said.

Belmont Golf Club Manager, Deon van Deventer, said the course was in excellent condition.

“The players will love our greens, rated in the top 20 in South Africa. We are also delighted to help expose kids to the game of golf, and our facilities can be used for this purpose.”

“Don’t miss out on a fabulous golf weekend. There are many prizes to be won by all levels of golfers, so get your four balls entered,” Van Deventer said.

Golfers also stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes, from cash to safari getaways to the value of R20 000.

Appeal to businesses

Businesses can join this community drive by committing their staff to sign up for the Makana Tourism Two Day Golf Classic or sponsor a hole or more on the golf course and give away promotional prizes for value-added marketing.

For more information, interested businesses can email director@grahamstown.co.za or call 046 6223241.

Event details

Dates: 7 and 8 May 2022

Format: Better ball

Fee: R350 per person, per day (halfway snack included).

Venue: The Belmont Golf Club

Bookings: WhatsApp Deon on 082 924 4797.