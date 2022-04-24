Entertainment a top ingredient of Karoo Food Festival

By STAFF REPORTER

A wide range of live entertainment will add to the festivities at the Karoo Food Festival in Cradock on the weekend.

Lisa Ker, part of the organising committee, said they were excited to include variety in the three-day programme, which starts on April 30.

The objective of the occasion is to give festivalgoers a chance to taste traditional Karoo fare, but Ker said it extended beyond that as they used all the resources of the local community to provide a weekend to remember.

Besides sampling Karoo delicacies, there will be a trail run, cooking demonstrations, potjiekos competition and entertainment that includes everything from mime artists to a karaoke evening.

“Live music and various forms of entertainment have always been part of our programme,” Ker said.

“Adding to the rural nature of our festival, we had musos playing on the back of a big truck last year.”

Ker said the entertainment tent would be surrounded by all kinds of food and drinks stalls, but one side would be set up for the potjiekos competition on Sunday, which has a first prize of R2 500.

The line-up of artists at the entertainment tent includes Gqeberha muso Joe van der Linden and mime artist Richard Antrobus.

In addition, Emma Ellis, also a musician from Gqeberha, will host a karaoke evening on Saturday for those who fancy themselves as budding singers.

For the full programme of events and more information, go to Karoo Food Festival on Facebook.