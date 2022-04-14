What’s on – 15 April to 1 May

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
Friday 15 April
Live Music with Lloyd and Leroy
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Saturday 16 April
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online:
https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Infinite Saturdays
DJ’s Lavish, RS & Lamie
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
Sunday 17 April
Sweet n’ Short! Be Heard Edition.
Finalists perform
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
12:00
Bookings: micasa.duarte1@gmail.com
Tuesday 19 April
Pub Quiz
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person
Wednesday 20 April
Easter Egg Hunt & Craft Session
Open to children 3 – 12 years
@ My Play Café, 63 New Street
09:00 – 11:00
R100/ child
Book a spot: 0660262731
Date Night
Musicians – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Karaoke
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
Thursday 21 April
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Albany Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Charles Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 – members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Acoustic Cafe
Musicians – TBA
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30 – 21:00
R20/ Concessions R15
Ladies’ Night
DJ’s RS and Free We’ye
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Coming Soon:
23 April – Auction @ The Albany Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Charles Street
23 April – Snare Clean Up @ Goodwin’s
26 April – You Gotta Nourish to Flourish @ HKE Department, Rhodes University
26 April – Premium Wine Tasting @ Ten Crosse Shoppe. Booking closed: 11 April. 0844879261
27 April – Brookshaw Fete @ Brookshaw Homes & Frail Care
30 April – Makhanda Open Chess Tournament @ Makhanda Town Hall. Register at the link: https://forms.gle/tbVpjQ12R7t2SzYU6 Coach Jerry: 0638895990
30 April – Museum Day @ The Agricultural Museum, Bathurst
30 April – Matt Vend and the Tender Ten @ Blue Skies Backpackers
1 May – Bathurst Bookfair @ Bathurst