Paul Maylam reported 10.1 mm in Cathcart Street for the week 7-13 April.

“If only the rain around the country could be more evenly distributed, sparing KZN this terrible tragedy,” he commented.

Jim Cambray measured a little more, 13.5mm, in Park Road. “Unlike some parts of the country getting over 300mm in a day! So we can appreciate the 13.5mm and not 300mm!” he said.

Temperatures ranged from a cool 11 Celcius to 24C.