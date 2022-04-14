LETTER: An Easter message from Mayor Vara

Makana Executive Mayor, Yandiswa Vara.

Dear residents of Makana,

The Easter holidays are upon us once again. This is a time many of us use to reconnect with friends and loved ones we don’t see as often as we would like during the year. Many of us will drive to other towns and provinces during this period. I want to plead with everyone who intends to travel to take the necessary precautions. Once on the road, please obey all the road traffic rules and regulations to ensure that we all arrive at our various destinations alive and well.

This is a time of celebration and gathering, and despite the giant strides we have made as a country to bring the COVID-19 numbers to an all-time low since the beginning of the pandemic, we must remember to protect ourselves at all times. In his statement on the termination of the National State of Disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa said our greatest responsibility is to make sure that we are vaccinated against COVID-19 and to encourage others to get vaccinated. “Vaccination is our best defence against COVID-19.”

Vaccination is also the best weapon we have to reduce the chances of future waves of infection that overwhelm our health facilities – and that may require that we once more declare a state of disaster.

Please note that municipal offices will close at 1 pm on Thursday, 14 April 2022. This early closure will not apply to essential services employees. Makana Local Municipality will collect domestic refuse on the following public holidays: 15, 18 and 27 April 2022. Residents are advised to put their refuse out on these days. Refuse removal will take place according to the regular collection schedule.

I wish to take this opportunity to wish all of you a safe and joyous Easter Weekend.

Thank you,

Makana Local Municipality Executive Mayor, the Honourable Councillor Yandiswa Vara