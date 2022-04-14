Trending
At last – a local Easter football tournament

Xl Attackers in maroon and Lalibela Lions in yellow are just some of the teams that will compete for the top prize.

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Local football fans will enjoy a feast of football this coming Easter weekend. Makana LFA hosts a football tournament starting on good Friday until Easter Monday.

This comes after a decade of disappointment for football fans as there haven’t been any football activities over Easter weekend for the past decade. This led to many teams leaving Makhanda and looking for action elsewhere.

This has always proved to be a wasteful expenditure for most local teams as they always come back empty-handed.

This tournament will allow the local sides to test their squads against different opposition from different leagues or divisions. The winner will walk away with R6000, and the runners-up will take home R3000, while the team that finishes third gets R1000.

I think all the local teams will grab this opportunity of playing in this tournament with both hands as this will boost their purses and help them with much-needed match practice.

Newseekers in yellow and 6Sai in navy will also fight for the top prize.

