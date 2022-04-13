Your Easter weekend rain outlook

By KEVIN RAE and ELIZABETH VILJOEN, the South African Weather Service (SAWS)

The Easter weekend is fast approaching and is traditionally when many holidaymakers pack their bags and head off to the coasts and remote parts of the country. With many folks travelling long distances, either to or from the coast, a question foremost in many people’s minds is “What weather can I expect on the way to my holiday destination?” or “Will it be rainy or windy for my seaside holiday?”

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicts rain for the weekend in many provinces, but it will clear from the west from Saturday.

Weekend weather for Friday through to Monday

On Good Friday, an upper trough is expected to intensify, resulting in an extensive band of isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over much of the central interior. Consequently, North West, Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are likely to experience the return of thunderstorms, along with the risk of localised flooding and/or occurrences of hail and strong, damaging winds.

Saturday sees scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers persisting over the central provinces, spreading to include the eastern and north-eastern provinces, where further significant to heavy falls may occur at places, especially over North West, Free State and Gauteng. But, rain is not expected on the Eastern Cape coastline west of East London.

Sunday and Monday will see rainfall persisting over the central and eastern parts of the country.