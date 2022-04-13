Stop-go traffic control on N2 to Fish River Pass

By STAFF REPORTER

Stop-go traffic control operations will be in place on the N2 Section 13 between Makhanda and the Fish River until mid-June 2022.

The road will be under stop-go control on two sections – a 5.5 km stretch after the Coombs turnoff and a second 3.5 km at Frasers Camp – where works are being carried out on one half of the road.

This includes the period over the Easter weekend between 15 April to 18 April 2022 and the public holidays on Wednesday, 27 April and Monday, 2 May 2022, according to an official SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) statement.

The stop-go traffic control will accommodate half-width construction works all day, including weekends.

Motorists are advised to obey the speed restrictions, consider the safety of road workers and beware of loose stones on the roadway.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when using the roads,” said Mbulelo Peterson, Sanral Southern Regional Manager.