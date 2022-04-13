LETTER: Please participate in our food security poll

Molweni / hello 🌻

The Makhanda Circle of Unity Food Security Cluster (FSC) has been working to bring the issue of food security to the attention of decision-makers this year to support vulnerable communities. This is especially important in the lead-up to the next five-year Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for Makana.

We’ve developed an online ‘Food Security poll’ to consult with the community on this which will remain open until 30 April. If you have a moment now, we’d like to invite all Makana residents to participate in it using the link below:

It’s a critical time – and this is why:

👉 Unfortunately, 2022 will be a year of unprecedented food price inflation, supply and demand shocks and uncertain climate conditions. Food price indexes are at the highest levels ever and a global shortage of fertilisers is forecast to erode farmers’ profits pushing prices up further. In SA year-on-year basket prices have increased by 10.2%, far outstripping headline inflation. The average household food basket cost increased by R410.53 from R4,039 in March 2021. Social grants are tracking headline inflation (5.7%) not the CPI.

👉 Local government is developing a draft IDP and budget for the next 5-years, which is linked directly to the term of office for local councillors. Many people and businesses are still recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. We have an opportunity to call for plans to support social protection for the wider community and to ensure the prosperity of all. Access to water and food security need to be on the local agenda as issues that affect everyone. Both are closely linked to local economic, social and health outcomes and risks that impact on how communities flourish and sustain themselves over the longer-term.

👉 In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve developed our collective understanding of the issues. Many community leaders, businesses and NGOs with volunteers and community kitchens have pulled together networks to support food security. We have collectively held dialogues to identify ways to address the issues. These discussions have gained traction over the last 2 years. This is a window of opportunity to ask decision-makers to act. Ensuring sustainable access to water and food is part of local development plans is an important step to doing things differently and doing them better.

Lulama Maseti’s Masibambane Soup Kitchen, Extension 8, in September 2021. Photo: Loyiso Dyongman

We are aware that councillors and authorities pay attention to signs of support for specific kinds of interventions. We’ve decided to bring this to their attention now, and are asking you to make your voices heard too.

We’re asking you to tell us what actions you think should be on the table within a food security agenda for Makana and to suggest your own ideas. The poll will be distributed via social media networks. It is anonymous and open to all.

The poll is intended to act as a starting point for a wider discussion that can inform decision-making, not the end point. It’s consultative rather than representative. The information in the poll can be accessed in multiple languages. Please do share it with your local networks.

We have already received several commitments that show that local leaders are paying attention to this, and the results will be shared openly afterwards in the public domain.

Gathering public input to inform local plans is aligned with the spirit of the Makhanda Open Government Partnership (OGP) process and with the Makhanda Circle of Unity’s role in helping to promote dialogue and convene civil society stakeholders in unity around local issues.

Consultation is of critical importance to enabling and empowering communities to participate as active citizens in the local decision-making process.

The poll asks you to look at a list of 15 actions. Each participant gets points or ‘dots’ as part of a ‘dot voting’ process to prioritise collective selections and decisions. Participants can also suggest other ideas to add to the list of items for others to vote on if they wish.

Please feel free to share the online poll with your local networks and encourage them to take part. We thank you for your participation.

Food Security Cluster co-chairs,

Thomas Salmon

Lausanne Olvitt

Sithembele Zondeka