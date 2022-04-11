Makana seeks helps from Sarah Baartman District

By LOYISO DYONGMAN

Poor communication with residents and stakeholders, three consecutive disclaimers from the Auditor General, water supply challenges, illegal dumping, the state of the road network, sewer spillages and court cases against the municipality.

These were some of the “issues of concern” raised in a meeting between the political and administrative leadership of the Makana Local Municipality and the Sarah Baartman District Municipality (SBDM ) at the Settler’s Monument last Tuesday, 5 April.

The discussions centred on ways the district municipality could assist the embattled local municipality.

Makana media and communications officer Anele Mjekula said the meeting unpacked the district’s support to local municipalities and how it would be measured.

In an official statement, Mjekula said the meeting also discussed encouraging developments, including progress in rehabilitating the taxi routes around Makhanda, removing some illegal dumping sites, clearing debt arrears to Eskom, and funding for funding the upgrade of informal settlements.

Makana Executive Mayor Yandiswa Vara said Makana needed to “pull up its socks” in dealing with some of the issues it has been taken to court for.

She said the District audit outcomes must trickle down to the local municipalities and translate into positive audit outcomes for local municipalities. Makana LM had already strengthened its communication strategies and would seek assistance from the District and GCIS.

She said the issues identified (positive and negative) during the meeting must be followed up on and reported back on in the next meeting.

Mjekula said Makana initiated the critical meeting. The objective was to revive and strengthen cooperation between itself and the SBDM, according to Section 88 of the Local Government Structures Act, 1998.