What’s on – 8 April to 1 May

Friday 8 April

After-Work Drinks

DJ’s RS and Kasta

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Live Music with Sivu

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

The Winner’s Circle. Red Carpet. Grad Edition.

DJ’s: London Roots Boiz, DJ RS, DJ Laine and MBT

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

Alumni Grand Ball & Fundraiser

Black tie/ Dinner/ Cocktails

@ Great Hall, Rhodes University

18:30 for 19:00

R300/ person

bookings closed on 31 March

Music Society of Makhanda: Gustavo Romero – Piano

Beethoven. Bloch. Respighi. Sibelius. Chaminade. Fazil Say. Chopin. Liszt.

Kingswood College Chapel, Kingswood

19:00

R100/ R80 pensioners/ R50 student/ Free scholars & MSM season ticket holders

Table Too: Thai

Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.

Booking Essential

Dinner 19:30 for 20:00

R210/ person

Bring your own drinks

Junitha 0826718558

Michele 0839602366

junitha@geenet.co.za

Punk Rock Grad Party

Undead Generation (from PE)

and an acoustic solo performance by Roscoe Nefdt

@ SSS,19b New Street

21:00

R30 cover

Saturday 9 April

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Charity Bowling Day: Let’s Go Bowling

In aid of Child Welfare SA Grahamstown SA

@ Albany Bowling Club,

Book your team on 0716874531

08:30

R400/ team of 3 players

SPCA Giant Book Sale

@ Peppergrove Mall, outside Wallace’s Pharmacy

09:00 – 13:00

Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers’ Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street.

15:00

Mzi: +27812494979

Headline DJ from PE: DJ Mlaista

RS, Lamie

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Table Too: Thai

Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.

Booking Essential

Dinner 19:30 for 20:00

R210/ person

Bring your own drinks

Junitha 0826718558

Michele 0839602366

junitha@geenet.co.za

Infinite Saturdays: Grad Edition

Music by RS & Lamie

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

2022- Old Year, New Year, & Everything – Disco Party

presented by McKaizer Old Age Home

featuring Alcon & Schepo

@ SSS,19b New Street

20:00

R30 – entrance

Sunday 10 April

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

07:00

Mzi: +27812494979

Tuesday 12 April

Probus Club of Grahamstown: Prof Eduard Jordaan to speak on the Russian – Ukraine Conflict

@ The Highlander, Worcester Street

12:00

0824617864

Pub Quiz

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)

R40/ person

Wednesday 13 April

Date Night

Musicians – TBA

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Karaoke

@ SSS,19b New Street

21:00

Thursday 14 April

Ladies’ Night

DJ’s – TBA

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Coming Soon:

15 April – Live music with Leroy and Lloyd @ The Pothole & Donkey

23 April – Snare Clean Up @ Goodwin’s

26 April – You Gotta Nourish to Flourish @ HKE Department, Rhodes University

26 April – Premium Wine Tasting @ Ten Crosse Shoppe. Book by 11 April on 0844879261

27 April – Brookshaw Fete @ Brookshaw Homes & Frail Care

30 April – Makhanda Open Chess Tournament @ Makhanda Town Hall. Register at the link: https://forms.gle/tbVpjQ12R7t2SzYU6

30 April – Museum Day @ The Agricultural Museum, Bathurst

30 April – Matt Vend and the Tender Ten @ Blue Skies Backpackers

1 May – Bathurst Bookfair @ Bathurst