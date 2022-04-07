What’s on – 8 April to 1 May

Friday 8 April
After-Work Drinks
DJ’s RS and Kasta
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Live Music with Sivu
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
The Winner’s Circle. Red Carpet. Grad Edition.
DJ’s: London Roots Boiz, DJ RS, DJ Laine and MBT
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
Alumni Grand Ball & Fundraiser
Black tie/ Dinner/ Cocktails
@ Great Hall, Rhodes University
18:30 for 19:00
R300/ person
bookings closed on 31 March
Music Society of Makhanda: Gustavo Romero – Piano
Beethoven. Bloch. Respighi. Sibelius. Chaminade. Fazil Say. Chopin. Liszt.
Kingswood College Chapel, Kingswood
19:00
R100/ R80 pensioners/ R50 student/ Free scholars & MSM season ticket holders
Table Too: Thai
Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.
Booking Essential
Dinner 19:30 for 20:00
R210/ person
Bring your own drinks
Junitha 0826718558
Michele 0839602366
junitha@geenet.co.za
Punk Rock Grad Party
Undead Generation (from PE)
and an acoustic solo performance by Roscoe Nefdt
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
R30 cover
Saturday 9 April
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Charity Bowling Day: Let’s Go Bowling
In aid of Child Welfare SA Grahamstown SA
@ Albany Bowling Club,
Book your team on 0716874531
08:30
R400/ team of 3 players
SPCA Giant Book Sale
@ Peppergrove Mall, outside Wallace’s Pharmacy
09:00 – 13:00
Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers’ Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street.
15:00
Mzi: +27812494979
Headline DJ from PE: DJ Mlaista
RS, Lamie
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Table Too: Thai
Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.
Booking Essential
Dinner 19:30 for 20:00
R210/ person
Bring your own drinks
Junitha 0826718558
Michele 0839602366
junitha@geenet.co.za
Infinite Saturdays: Grad Edition
Music by RS & Lamie
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
2022- Old Year, New Year, & Everything – Disco Party
presented by McKaizer Old Age Home
featuring Alcon & Schepo
@ SSS,19b New Street
20:00
R30 – entrance
Sunday 10 April
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
07:00
Mzi: +27812494979
Tuesday 12 April
Probus Club of Grahamstown: Prof Eduard Jordaan to speak on the Russian – Ukraine Conflict
@ The Highlander, Worcester Street
12:00
0824617864
Pub Quiz
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person
Wednesday 13 April
Date Night
Musicians – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Karaoke
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
Thursday 14 April
Ladies’ Night
DJ’s – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Coming Soon:
15 April – Live music with Leroy and Lloyd @ The Pothole & Donkey
23 April – Snare Clean Up @ Goodwin’s
26 April – You Gotta Nourish to Flourish @ HKE Department, Rhodes University
26 April – Premium Wine Tasting @ Ten Crosse Shoppe. Book by 11 April on 0844879261
27 April – Brookshaw Fete @ Brookshaw Homes & Frail Care
30 April – Makhanda Open Chess Tournament @ Makhanda Town Hall. Register at the link: https://forms.gle/tbVpjQ12R7t2SzYU6
30 April – Museum Day @ The Agricultural Museum, Bathurst
30 April – Matt Vend and the Tender Ten @ Blue Skies Backpackers
1 May – Bathurst Bookfair @ Bathurst