What’s on – 8 April to 1 May

Friday 8 April

After-Work Drinks
DJ’s RS and Kasta
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Live Music with Sivu
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00

The Winner’s Circle. Red Carpet. Grad Edition.
DJ’s: London Roots Boiz, DJ RS, DJ Laine and MBT
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

Alumni Grand Ball & Fundraiser
Black tie/ Dinner/ Cocktails
@ Great Hall, Rhodes University
18:30 for 19:00
R300/ person
bookings closed on 31 March

Music Society of Makhanda: Gustavo Romero – Piano
Beethoven. Bloch. Respighi. Sibelius. Chaminade. Fazil Say. Chopin. Liszt.
Kingswood College Chapel, Kingswood
19:00
R100/ R80 pensioners/ R50 student/ Free scholars & MSM season ticket holders

Table Too: Thai
Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.
Booking Essential
Dinner 19:30 for 20:00
R210/ person
Bring your own drinks
Junitha 0826718558
Michele 0839602366
junitha@geenet.co.za

Punk Rock Grad Party
Undead Generation (from PE)
and an acoustic solo performance by Roscoe Nefdt
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
R30 cover

Saturday 9 April

Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Charity Bowling Day: Let’s Go Bowling
In aid of Child Welfare SA Grahamstown SA
@ Albany Bowling Club,
Book your team on 0716874531
08:30
R400/ team of 3 players

SPCA Giant Book Sale
@ Peppergrove Mall, outside Wallace’s Pharmacy
09:00 – 13:00

Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers’ Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street.
15:00
Mzi: +27812494979

Headline DJ from PE: DJ Mlaista
RS, Lamie
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Infinite Saturdays: Grad Edition
Music by RS & Lamie
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

2022- Old Year, New Year, & Everything – Disco Party
presented by McKaizer Old Age Home
featuring Alcon & Schepo
@ SSS,19b New Street
20:00
R30 – entrance

Sunday 10 April

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
07:00
Mzi: +27812494979

Tuesday 12 April

Probus Club of Grahamstown: Prof Eduard Jordaan to speak on the Russian – Ukraine Conflict
@ The Highlander, Worcester Street
12:00
0824617864

Pub Quiz
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person

Wednesday 13 April

Date Night
Musicians – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Karaoke
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00

Thursday 14 April

Ladies’ Night
DJ’s – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Coming Soon:

15 April – Live music with Leroy and Lloyd @ The Pothole & Donkey

23 April – Snare Clean Up @ Goodwin’s

26 April – You Gotta Nourish to Flourish @ HKE Department, Rhodes University

26 April – Premium Wine Tasting @ Ten Crosse Shoppe. Book by 11 April on 0844879261

27 April – Brookshaw Fete @ Brookshaw Homes & Frail Care

30 April – Makhanda Open Chess Tournament @ Makhanda Town Hall. Register at the link: https://forms.gle/tbVpjQ12R7t2SzYU6

30 April – Museum Day @ The Agricultural Museum, Bathurst

30 April – Matt Vend and the Tender Ten @ Blue Skies Backpackers

1 May – Bathurst Bookfair @ Bathurst

