At Park Road, Jim Cambray recorded 18.9mm of rain in Park Road for the week 31 March to 6 April.

Paul Maylam metered slightly less, 16.8 mm, in Cathcart Street.

Temperatures ranged from 12-24 degrees Celcius for the week. But, winter arrived on the morning of Thursday, 7 April – with the wind chill factor, it was down to 8C.