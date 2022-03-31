Weekly rainfall report – 24-30 March

The Cambrays in Park Road received 24mm of rain from the spectacular thunder and lightning storm on Tuesday night. For the week of 24-30 March, Park Road recorded 36.2mm.

Forecasts promised up to 20mm for Thursday 31 March to add to the monthly March total, which stood at 66.9mm at the end of Wednesday.

Robin Stobbs recorded a very respectable 30.5mm for the week in Grant Street, while Paul Maylan reported slightly less – 29.5mm – at Cathcart Street (18mm from the Tuesday night thunderstorm).

“The garden is smiling for a change and it looks like there is more to come,” Robin remarked.

Temperatures for the week ranged from 14-33 Celcius.