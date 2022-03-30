A day out with a fluffy companion

By SAM BABAYA

The SPCA hosted their annual open day and glow walk on Sunday, 27 March. For a small donation, visitors were given a dog and a map to go off and explore.

The map offered 1,5km, 2km or 3km walking route options. The dogs soaked up the much-needed love and affection, and everyone was wearing big smiles.

The joyful atmosphere of the day reflected the care and commitment of the SPCA volunteers and Makhanda’s community spirit.

The open day also consisted of a small food stall and many books and trinkets for sale at the SPCA charity shop stall.

All proceeds from the day went to taking care of the animals of Makhanda and the upkeep of the SPCA facilities. The SPCA does not receive funding from the government, so these events are crucial to their ability to thrive and our town’s animals to thrive. Their Facebook page contains their banking details for donations from the public.

If you need some fresh air and some love and affection, pop by the SPCA and pick a fluffy companion to share a walk with! The SPCA is open for walks and visits between 9 am and 4 pm during the week, between 9 am and 12 noon on Saturdays, and 9 am to 11 am on Sundays.