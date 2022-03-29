Keeping diabetes at bay

By SHANNON SKAE, Health and life coach at Revive with Shan

I decided to write this article because I have recently begun a course on becoming a diabetic educator. This disease sparks a lot of uncertainty, and people often do not know that they have it.

A person can have diabetes for ten to twelve years and not know about it because it does not present symptoms for a very long time. People can also be pre-diabetic due to their lifestyle, which puts them at greater risk of developing it.

Diabetes mellitus is defined as a metabolic disorder where the individual has higher than average glucose or sugar levels or chronic hyperglycemia in their blood. There is also an insulin dysfunction. This type of disease can eventually be fatal if not treated properly.

Diabetes has been declared a global epidemic, and sugar more dangerous than gunpowder.

There are three types of diabetes:

Type 1 Type 2 Gestational diabetes (during pregnancy)

The type that many of us need to be concerned about is Type 2, which can be developed due to lifestyle. Lifestyle risk factors include:

Eating calorie-dense foods

Eating fast foods

Eating highly refined grains and carbohydrates

Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages

Eating meat and animal fats

Having excess fat around your stomach area

Excessive drinking and smoking

Experiencing high levels of stress

Leading a sedentary lifestyle

Symptoms of diabetes:

Excessive thirst

Frequent urination that smells sweet

Hunger

Weight loss

Tiredness

But as I mentioned, there may not be any symptoms at all, or they may not present for several years.

How to prevent diabetes:

Eating healthy and nourishing foods, especially vegetables and fruit

Limiting fast foods

Going to get checkups with your doctor or diabetic educator regularly

Quit smoking

Diabetes is a serious illness and needs to be monitored carefully. Make sure you eat healthy as often as you can and move as much as possible.

You deserve to nourish your body. You only have one body and one life!