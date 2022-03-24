What’s On – 25-31 March

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

Friday 25 March

Politics Friday Seminar – Shifting Power Dynamics: Hashtag Feminisms in South Africa

@ Ruth Mompati Seminar Room, Rhodes Politics Department

1-2 pm

All welcome

Charity Variety Concert

Eastcape Midlands TVET College Charity Variety Concert 2022

with special guest artist: Bulelani Koyo

@ Church Square, outside the Makhanda Town Hall

5 pm

Admission: food parcels, sanitary towels, school shoes and toiletries

Moonlit Market

Shopping, food, bar, and activities

@ City Lords Field/ The Wyvern, Kingswood College

5 pm

Zim vs SA Basketball Showdown

Bring your friends and your own drinks

@ Alec Mullins, Rhodes University

6 pm

Entrance: free

Live: Julie Baker

Cocktail specials

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

7-9 pm

The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

Family-friendly

@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall

7-9.30 pm

from R125

Saturday 26 March

Parkrun

@ Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

8 am

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Easter Market

Shopping, food, drink, and activities

@ Sportsfield, Hoerskool PJ Olivier

9 am – 3 pm

Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers’ Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street.

3 pm

Mzi: +27812494979

SOLD OUT: For the Love of Gin tasting

@ Hill Street Manor

5-7 pm

The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

Family-friendly

@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall

7-9.30 pm

from R125

Hype Train Records presents: Hip Hop Session

Featuring Optik Nerve

@ Slipstream Sportsbar,19b New Street

8 pm

R20

Su Casa – Special performance : DJ Maestro

DJ Kasta, DJ RS, Lamie

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

8 pm

Sunday 27 March

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

7 am

Mzi: +27812494979

SPCA Open Day and Glow Walk

Stalls.1,5km; 2km and 3km

@ SPCA

10 am – 2 pm

Open day – free

Glow walk – R40 per family/ R20 individual adult/ R15 student or child

Snare Clean Up – the commonage off Templeton Drive

(between Espin Drive and Rowley/ Kettlewell Street)

2 pm

For more info join the “Snare Clean-up Crew Makhanda” Facebook Group

AfroRave: Suga Shack Sunday

African cuisine, hub services and drinks specials

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

2 pm – closing

Entrance: Free

Dress Code: Smart casual with a touch of African

Spiritual Realm presents Itheko

Live musical experience

@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street

5 pm

Tickets R20 presold (R30 at the door)

Contact: 0639158342 or 0795986843

Monday 28 March

The Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset: International Quiz

Tastes of Asia

Snack platters and cash bar. Teams of 4 – 6.

@ The Graemian Centre, Graeme College

6 pm

R75 per person

Dress: A touch of international

RSVP to Nita (me) – 0834220255 by Friday 25 March

Tuesday 29 March

Pub Quiz

Prizes for the winning team

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

6.30 pm for 7 pm start (2hrs)

R40/ person

Wednesday 30 March

Karaoke

@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street

21:00 – late

Free entry

COMING SOON:

Friday 1 – Sunday 3 April – Bathurst Agricultural Show @ Bathurst

Wednesday 27 April – Brookshaw Fete @ Brookshaw Homes, Donkin Street