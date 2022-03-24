What’s On – 25-31 March

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
Friday 25 March
Politics Friday Seminar – Shifting Power Dynamics: Hashtag Feminisms in South Africa
@ Ruth Mompati Seminar Room, Rhodes Politics Department
1-2 pm
All welcome
Charity Variety Concert
Eastcape Midlands TVET College Charity Variety Concert 2022
with special guest artist: Bulelani Koyo
@ Church Square, outside the Makhanda Town Hall
5 pm
Admission: food parcels, sanitary towels, school shoes and toiletries
Moonlit Market
Shopping, food, bar, and activities
@ City Lords Field/ The Wyvern, Kingswood College
5 pm
Zim vs SA Basketball Showdown
Bring your friends and your own drinks
@ Alec Mullins, Rhodes University
6 pm
Entrance: free
Live: Julie Baker
Cocktail specials
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
7-9 pm
The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
Family-friendly
@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall
7-9.30 pm
from R125
Saturday 26 March
Parkrun
@ Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
8 am
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Easter Market
Shopping, food, drink, and activities
@ Sportsfield, Hoerskool PJ Olivier
9 am – 3 pm
Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers’ Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street.
3 pm
Mzi: +27812494979
SOLD OUT: For the Love of Gin tasting
@ Hill Street Manor
5-7 pm
The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
Family-friendly
@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall
7-9.30 pm
from R125
Hype Train Records presents: Hip Hop Session
Featuring Optik Nerve
@ Slipstream Sportsbar,19b New Street
8 pm
R20
Su Casa – Special performance : DJ Maestro
DJ Kasta, DJ RS, Lamie
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
8 pm
Sunday 27 March
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
7 am
Mzi: +27812494979
SPCA Open Day and Glow Walk
Stalls.1,5km; 2km and 3km
@ SPCA
10 am – 2 pm
Open day – free
Glow walk – R40 per family/ R20 individual adult/ R15 student or child
Snare Clean Up – the commonage off Templeton Drive
(between Espin Drive and Rowley/ Kettlewell Street)
2 pm
For more info join the “Snare Clean-up Crew Makhanda” Facebook Group
AfroRave: Suga Shack Sunday
African cuisine, hub services and drinks specials
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
2 pm – closing
Entrance: Free
Dress Code: Smart casual with a touch of African
Spiritual Realm presents Itheko
Live musical experience
@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street
5 pm
Tickets R20 presold (R30 at the door)
Contact: 0639158342 or 0795986843
Monday 28 March
The Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset: International Quiz
Tastes of Asia
Snack platters and cash bar. Teams of 4 – 6.
@ The Graemian Centre, Graeme College
6 pm
R75 per person
Dress: A touch of international
RSVP to Nita (me) – 0834220255 by Friday 25 March
Tuesday 29 March
Pub Quiz
Prizes for the winning team
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
6.30 pm for 7 pm start (2hrs)
R40/ person
Wednesday 30 March
Karaoke
@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street
21:00 – late
Free entry
COMING SOON:
Friday 1 – Sunday 3 April – Bathurst Agricultural Show @ Bathurst
Wednesday 27 April – Brookshaw Fete @ Brookshaw Homes, Donkin Street