Stakeholders in children’s rights and care gathered at St Mary’s Development and Care Centre on Thursday evening to launch the Makhanda Children’s Rights Coalition.

The coalition aims “to be a dynamic space for children’s rights and protection practitioners to deliberate and collectively act on matters affecting the lives of children in Makhanda,” said Anna Talbot from Rhodes University Community Engagement.

School counsellors, members of the SAPS, the Rhodes University Community Engagement and NGOs involved in child care were amongst stakeholders present at the launch.

Stakeholder representatives at the launch of the Makhanda Children’s Rights Coalition launch at St Mary’s DCC on Thursday 24 March. Photo: Ovayo Milisa Novukela

The launch gave stakeholders an opportunity to network and engage in activities that made them brainstorm ways to further the advocacy for children’s rights and care.

Stakeholders were asked to write notes in response to the written question. Photo: Joy Hinyikiwile

Stakeholders contribute to the collective vision. Photo: Joy Hinyikiwile