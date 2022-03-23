Albany Sports Club general meeting

Dear editor,

This is to invite all paid-up members of the Albany Sports Club to a Special General Meeting at the clubhouse at 5.30 pm on 31 March 2022.

The meeting will discuss the audited financial accounts from 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022. It is also proposed that the next AGM should be moved to March 2023 to try and align this event with the presentation of financial statements for the immediately preceding financial year.

Other Agenda items include: