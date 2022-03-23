Albany Sports Club general meeting

Dear editor,
This is to invite all paid-up members of the Albany Sports Club to a Special General Meeting at the clubhouse at 5.30 pm on 31 March 2022.
The meeting will discuss the audited financial accounts from 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022. It is also proposed that the next AGM should be moved to March 2023 to try and align this event with the presentation of financial statements for the immediately preceding financial year.
Other Agenda items include:
- Achievements made since December 2021;
- Discussion and acceptance of the drafted New Club Constitution;
- Concerns about the debt with Makana Municipality;
- The need for member support to improve the club grounds and clubhouse;
- Opinions from members as to what the club should aim to achieve and improve;
- Thanks to people who have helped with improving the club.