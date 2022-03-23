A stomach-hurting musical comedy

By SAMANTHA BABAYA

The Addams Family is a gothic musical comedy that has something for everyone. The witty script is carried off by quirky characters played with passion and confidence by pupils of St Andrew’s College and the Diocesan School for Girls.

It is a story of traditional family values and love masked in dark humour and complete absurdity. It will have you laughing till your stomach hurts.

“The dark parts are dark, but the light parts are even darker,” explained a thrilled audience member and parent.

The main cast of the DSG-St Andrew’s College production of The Addams Family.

The production was initially started in 2019, but rehearsals were put on hold in March 2020 when Covid-19 hit South Africa. After two years of theatrical hibernation, the schools resuscitated the musical. Many of the actors involved in the production were the same pupils initially cast in 2019.

Laura Woodhouse directed the production with Jayson Flanagan as Musical Director and Kuschi Openshaw as the choreographer.

The pupils have been in rehearsals since January. Their dedication and passion for the theatre show in their performance. The pupils are talented actors, but there are some fantastic vocalists and incredible dancers too. The combination of these theatrical modes of communication, witty script, and disturbing physicality make the show incredibly entertaining.

The moving set design creates the illusion of being transported to different enchanting settings. Costumes were a collaborative effort of the drama department, and the make-up was done by the students themselves.

The audience loved the show, and the cast got a standing ovation on their first night on Tuesday, 22 March.

The excitement amongst the audience was contagious, and the school spirit was off the charts as students went wild, cheering for their peers.

This is a must-see for anyone in need of a good laugh!

Catch the show at the St Andrew’s College Drill Hall from 24-26 March.